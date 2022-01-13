Ep.194: Landmark Indigenous precinct launched in Canberra

Italian

Il primo ministro Scott Morrison ha svelato che il suo governo ha in progetto di costruire un distretto da 315 milioni di dollari per gli aborigeni e isolani dello Stretto di Torres sulle sponde del lago Burley Griffin a Canberra, per mostrare le storie del passato dell’Australia.





"The new home that we're announcing today will mean we can all see and reflect on our nation's own reconciliation journey so it is now time to create this place. It's time to open the doors of this amazing trove of treasure."





Il distretto si chiamerà Ngurra, che significa “casa” o “luogo di appartenenza” e sarà situato nel triangolo parlamentare di Canberra, nel mezzo di altri edifici storici come la Parliament House e il National Museum.





Morrison ha detto che questo centro diventerà un luogo senza tempo per celebrare la storia indigena.





"Our capital (city) must reflect who we are and be an inclusive place where all Australians can come to connect with our past and our shared future. For there has not been until this day a permanent place of honour to recognise 65,000 years of Indigenous history."





La struttura di livello mondiale ospiterà la più vasta collezione di artefatti artistica e culturali aborigeni e degli isolani dello Stretto di Torres. Al suo interno ci sarà anche un centro studi e la nuova casa dell’Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies.





Ma soprattutto, come racconta la direttrice dell’AIATSIS Jodie Sizer, diventerà il luogo di riposo nazionale per i resti ancestrali.





Il ministro per gli australiani indigeni Ken Wyatt ha dichiarato che le mostre, la ricerca e gli eventi educativi che si terranno a Ngurra saranno una chiara testimonianza della volontà di fare luce sul passato.





"Ngurra will be a place where our story is told through our voices and where all Australians will have the opportunity to engage with the truth about the strength of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures. It'll be a place where we tell the whole story of Indigenous Australians."





Alcuni membri della comunità aborigena hanno però condannato il progetto.





Il custode della comunità Ngunnawal, Richie Allan, ha accusato Ngurra di essere solamente uno strattagemma con fini elettorali.





"Our culture, our spirituality, our history, our legacy is not there for showcase, it's not there to show the rest of the world hey look what we're doing for the Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander people. Is it another stunt they're trying to do to take away from the real things that need to happen."





Allan ha anche dichiarato a SBS News che i resti indigeni non dovrebbero essere trasferiti nel nuovo centro.





“Let's get out and do more consultation, and get repatriation on every single Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture where these remains should go. Again, they go to Sydney then come here, and again that's time wasted where these remains are not being rested, they need to rest in their own country, so they can be free.”

English

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the federal government is planning to build a $315 million Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural precinct on the shores of Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin, to showcase stories from Australia's past.





"The new home that we're announcing today will mean we can all see and reflect on our nation's own reconciliation journey so it is now time to create this place. It's time to open the doors of this amazing trove of treasure."





The precinct will be named Ngurra, meaning 'home' or 'place of belonging', and will be nestled in Canberra's parliamentary triangle alongside other historic buildings such as Parliament House and the National Museum.





Mr Morrison says this precinct will be a timeless place to celebrate Indigenous history.





"Our capital (city) must reflect who we are and be an inclusive place where all Australians can come to connect with our past and our shared future. For there has not been until this day a permanent place of honour to recognise 65,000 years of Indigenous history."





The world class facility will host the largest collection of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural and heritage items.





It will also include a learning centre and a new home for the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies.





But most importantly, as AIATSIS chairperson, Jodie Sizier says, it will be a national resting place for ancestral remains.





Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt says the learning, exhibitions and research at Ngurra will be significant acts of truth-telling.





"Ngurra will be a place where our story is told through our voices and where all Australians will have the opportunity to engage with the truth about the strength of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures. It'll be a place where we tell the whole story of Indigenous Australians."





However, the move has been condemned by members of the broader Aboriginal community.





Ngunnawal custodian Richie Allan denounces the decision as just part of another political campaign.





"Our culture, our spirituality, our history, our legacy is not there for showcase it's not there to show the rest of the world hey look what we're doing for the Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander people. Is it another stunt they're trying to do to take away from the real things that need to happen."





Mr Allan also told SBS News that Indigenous remains should not to be shifted to the new precinct.





“Let's get out and do more consultation, and get repatriation on every single Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture where these remains should go. Again, they go to Sydney then come here, and again that's time wasted where these remains are not being rested, they need to rest in their own country, so they can be free.”





Report by Brooke Young and Massilia Aili

