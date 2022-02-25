Ep.200: Women prisoners team up with Midnight Oil to record songs in language

Italian

Adesso, dopo più di trent’anni dalla sua uscita, questa canzone è stata tradotta per la prima volta in lingua aborigena.





Le donne detenute nel carcere regionale Eastern Goldfield in Western Australia hanno registrato la canzone all’interno di un programma riabilitativo e di terapia musicale.





L’arrangiamento è stato prodotto e mixato dal chitarrista dei Midnight Oil Jim Moginie nel suo studio di Sydney.





“It just holds a real place in my heart because it's so beautifully expressed. Whatever they did there in the prison is extraordinary. So I've actually played it to the boys in Midnight Oil and they were all just blown away by it, how gorgeous the voices are and how well expressed.”





Moginie, che è co-autore del testo originale, ha detto che questa versione della canzone aggiunge una dimensione nuova.





“I think that's really important too that they're singing in their own native tongues and it has a sense of mystery about it to whitefellas like me, I don't quite know what they're talking about but I get the feeling really strongly and hearing that lyric, a lyric I'm really familiar with obviously, being sung in language just blows me away, it's just a wonderful thing.”





Il gruppo ha registrato altre cinque canzoni in lingua aborigena, che parlano della loro terra, della famiglia e del perdono.





Betina, una delle cantanti, ha detto che la musica l’ha aiutata ad esprimere le sue emozioni.





“I'm a musician. I love my performings I perform too. The music, the lyrics the songs from Midnight Oil. So, we've been doing it our way, blackfella way, when I finished singing that it hit me, that hit me. Like touched me, hard.”





Angela Leech, che ha aiutato nella realizzazione del prog etto, ha detto che questa esperienza ha aumentato la fiducia di queste donne ed ha migliorato la loro lettura e scrittura.





“It's really exciting to be able to help these women be able to leave here and know that they have a really valuable skill. They're not musicians and they've just vulnerably stepped in and put their hearts out there and made this album so I'm really proud of them.”





È stata una nuova esperienza formativa, che potrebbe diventare per molti una passione che dura tutta la vita.

English

Now, more than three decades after its release, the track has been covered for the first time in traditional language.





Female prisoners at Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields Regional Prison recorded the song as part of a music therapy and rehabilitation program.





The rendition was produced and mixed by Midnight Oil guitarist Jim Moginie at his Sydney studio.





“It just holds a real place in my heart because it's so beautifully expressed. Whatever they did there in the prison is extraordinary. So I've actually played it to the boys in Midnight Oil and they were all just blown away by it, how gorgeous the voices are and how well expressed.”





Moginie, who co-wrote the original lyrics, said this version of the song adds a whole new dimension.





“I think that's really important too that they're singing in their own native tongues and it has a sense of mystery about it to whitefellas like me, I don't quite know what they're talking about but I get the feeling really strongly and hearing that lyric, a lyric I'm really familiar with obviously, being sung in language just blows me away, it's just a wonderful thing.”





The group also recorded five original songs in-language, telling stories of homeland, family and forgiveness.





One performer, Betina, says music helped her express her emotions.





“I'm a musician. I love my performings I perform too. The music, the lyrics the songs from Midnight Oil. So, we've been doing it our way, blackfella way, when I finished singing that it hit me, that hit me. Like touched me, hard.”





Project facilitator Angela Leech says the experience boosted the women’s confidence and improved their reading and writing.





“It's really exciting to be able to help these women be able to leave here and know that they have a really valuable skill. They're not musicians and they've just vulnerably stepped in and put their hearts out there and made this album so I'm really proud of them.”





It's been a new learning experience, that could be a lifelong passion for many.





Report by Cassandra Bain



