Ep.206: New program helps homeless mums find accommodation, health care and social support

Italian

Jaime era incinta, senza casa e in lotta per rimanere sobria.





Poi le è stato offerto un posto in un programma che fornisce alloggio temporaneo, sostegno sociale e sanitario alle madri vulnerabili e ai neonati nel Victoria.





“Oh it just made the world of difference. I honestly believe that if I wasn't able to move into this program I wouldn't have (child) Zaydan in my care. I feared he would be removed from my care prior to going into the Cornelia Program.”





Il programma Cornelia offre alloggio transitorio in un nuovo complesso di appartamenti nella zona sud del centro di Melbourne.





Offre anche assistenza sanitaria su misura garantita dal Royal Women's Hospital.





Il ministro della Sanità del Victoria Martin Foley sostiene che fornendo alle nuovi madri alloggi sicuri, esse riescono ad avere la possibilità di rimanere con i bambini e di prendersene cura.





“I'm really pleased that different arms of government and community have come together for this Australian first. It's what's going to make these beautiful kids lives better.”





Il fornitore di servizi di edilizia popolare HousingFirst fa parte del programma.





La presidente Haleh Homaei ha dichiarato che l’iniziativa cambia le vite, esattamente come lo staff sperava lo avrebbe fatto.





“We wanted to break the intergenerational cycle of disadvantage by providing new mothers with a secure and safe roof over their head and access to necessary services and support to gain skills and independence.”





Il fornitore di servizi per i senzatetto Launch Housing dichiara che la mancanza di abitazioni a buon prezzo è il motivo principale dietro alle richieste di posti nel programma.





Andrew Hollows, che fa parte dell’organizzazione, vorrebbe vedere altri alloggi temporanei creati in tutto lo Stato.





“This facility accommodates 36 women and their babies. We could easily fill three or more of these facilities - there's a large demand coming through.”





Emma era passata da divano a divano di amici ed aveva vissuto in un’abitazione occupata illegalmente per i primi sette mesi della sua gravidanza.





Ha descritto l’essere entrata a far parte del programma come “un enorme regalo”.





“I was finally able to actually take a big deep breath out and feel comfortable somewhere. I was able to get my diet back to a healthy thing. I got into a good sleeping pattern.”





La 32enne ora vive da sola.





Sia la madre che il bimbo stanno benissimo.

English

Jaime was pregnant, homeless and battling to stay sober.





Then she was offered a place on a program providing transitional housing, health and social support to vulnerable mothers and newborns in Victoria.





“Oh it just made the world of difference. I honestly believe that if I wasn't able to move into this program I wouldn't have (child) Zaydan in my care. I feared he would be removed from my care prior to going in to the Cornelia Program.”





The Cornelia program offers transitional accommodation in a new apartment complex in Melbourne's inner south.





It also offers tailored health care provided by The Royal Women's Hospital.





Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley says by providing new mothers with safe accommodation they get the opportunity to stay with and care for their babies.





“I'm really pleased that different arms of government and community have come together for this Australian first. It's what's going to make these beautiful kids lives better.”





Social housing provider HousingFirst is part of the program.





C-E-O Haleh Homaei says it's transforming lives, just as staff hoped it would.





“We wanted to break the intergenerational cycle of disadvantage by providing new mothers with a secure and safe roof over their head and access to necessary services and support to gain skills and independence.”





Homelessness service provider Launch Housing says a lack of affordable housing is driving demand for places in the program.





The organisation's Andrew Hollows would like to see additional transitional accommodation established around the state.





“This facility accommodates 36 women and their babies. We could easily fill three or more of these facilities - there's a large demand coming through.”





Emma couch-surfed and lived in a squat for the first seven months of her pregnancy.





She describes entering the program as a 'gigantic gift'.





“I was finally able to actually take a big deep breath out and feel comfortable somewhere. I was able to get my diet back to a healthy thing. I got into a good sleeping pattern.”





The 32-year-old is now living independently.





Both mother and baby are thriving.





Report by Phillippa Carisbrooke

