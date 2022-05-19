Ep.212: Ukraine has won this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Italian

Commentators: "Ukraine!





Co-host Myf Warhurst: "There you have it. They were considered favourites all week. The world showing their support."





Co-host Joel Creasey: "And rightly so."





Commentator: "...winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022."





631 voti per l’Ucraina, 466 per il Regno Unito e la Spagna terza con 459.





"Thank you so much. Thank you for supporting Ukraine. This victory is for every Ukrainian."(applause)





In una dichiarazione online, il presidente dell’Ucraina Volodymyr Zelenskyy ha festeggiato la vittoria dichiarando che il coraggio del suo Paese ha impressionato il mondo e la sua musica ha conquistato l’Europa.





Stefania fades away





Dopo aver eseguito la loro canzone Stefania, il cantante della Kalush Orchestra ha rivolto un appello per la città sotto assedio di Mariupol e per tutti quelli che ancora sono bloccati all’interno dell’acciaieria Azovstal.





Le guerra devastante ha fatto emergere enorme sostegno per la canzone ucraina da parte dell’Europa e da altre nazioni.





Il fan di Eurovision turco-americano Shev ha viaggiato in Italia per esprimere il suo sostegno al Paese.





"Ukraine has a very close place in my heart. We are neighbours from Turkey, Turkey side, and I don't want to get too political but it's all humanitarian. I think they need support. It's very sad, but I'm so glad that they are here and I'm sure people couldn't travel from Ukraine and I just wanted to be present for them and to cheer them up, so that they know that they have the support from us."





Tra gli ucraini che non hanno potuto essere presenti a Torino c’era il commentatore di Eurovision del Paese, Timur Miroshnychenko.





Timur ha coperto l’evento da un sotterraneo non identificato in qualche parte dell’Ucraina.





"This year, I think it's more symbolic than ever because, of course, cause on 24th of February not one of us was thinking about Eurovision or stuff like that. We thought just about how to stay alive. And right now, thanks to Armed Forces of Ukraine and the resistance of our people, we have an opportunity to participate in Eurovision, to be a part of this wonderful event."





Sheldon Riley ha rappresentato l’Australia e si è classificato 15esimo dopo aver eseguito la sua ballata sentimentale 'Not the Same'.





"Told to play but you're not the same as the other kids playing the same game. Trying to jump on in but they push away so far away. I'm not the same" (fades)





Sua nonna, Florieta Hernandez, ha guardato la sua interpretazione ad una festa di Eurovision nel quartiere di Sydney Hurstville.





Ha dichiarato a SBS News di essere incredibilmente orgogliosa di come suo nipote è maturato e di considerarlo ora una superstar.





"With his attitude and the ways he speaks, the way he dress up and all the designs he's been doing and his singing with The Voice, America's Got Talent and X Factor, yeah. And he's now, I know in my heart, he's a superstar, he's up there, yeah."





End of Stefania with applause and "Thank you. Thank you so much!" (applause fades)

English

Commentators: "Ukraine!





Co-host Myf Warhurst: "There you have it. They were considered favourites all week. The world showing their support."





Co-host Joel Creasey: "And rightly so."





Commentator: "...winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022."





631 votes for Ukraine, 466 for the United Kingdom and Spain came third with 459.





"Thank you so much. Thank you for supporting Ukraine. This victory is for every Ukrainian."(applause)





In an online statement, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy toasted the victory declaring his country's courage impresses the world and its music conquers Europe.





Stefania fades away





After performing their entry Stefania, the lead singer of Kalush Orchestra made a plea for the besieged city of Mariupol and for those still stuck inside the Azovstal steel plant.





The devastating war saw enormous support for the Ukrainian entry from Europe and beyond.





Turkish-American Eurovision fan Shev travelled to Italy to put his support behind the country.





"Ukraine has a very close place in my heart. We are neighbours from Turkey, Turkey side, and I don't want to get too political but it's all humanitarian. I think they need support. It's very sad, but I'm so glad that they are here and I'm sure people couldn't travel from Ukraine and I just wanted to be present for them and to cheer them up, so that they know that they have the support from us."





Among the Ukrainians who couldn't make it to Turin was the country's Eurovision commentator, Timur Miroshnychenko.





He covered the event from an undisclosed basement somewhere in Ukraine.





"This year, I think it's more symbolic than ever because, of course, cause on 24th of February not one of us was thinking about Eurovision or stuff like that. We thought just about how to stay alive. And right now, thanks to Armed Forces of Ukraine and the resistance of our people, we have an opportunity to participate in Eurovision, to be a part of this wonderful event."





Sheldon Riley represented Australia and placed 15th after performing his emotional ballad 'Not the Same'.





"Told to play but you're not the same as the other kids playing the same game. Trying to jump on in but they push away so far away. I'm not the same" (fades)





His grandmother, Florieta Hernandez, watched his performance at a Eurovision party in the Sydney suburb of Hurstville.





She told SBS News she's incredibly proud of how her grandson has matured and now regards him as a superstar.





"With his attitude and the ways he speaks, the way he dress up and all the designs he's been doing and his singing with The Voice, America's Got Talent and X Factor, yeah. And he's now, I know in my heart, he's a superstar, he's up there, yeah."





End of Stefania with applause and "Thank you. Thank you so much!" (applause fades)





Report by Greg Dyett and Emma Kellaway

