Ep.213: Labor wins 2022 Election

Italian

PARTY UPSOT





Partendo in quarta, Anthony Albanese ha annunciato che avrebbe prestato giuramento insieme alla sua squadra principale quasi immediatamente.





“To my parliamentary team, including my Deputy, Richard Marles, and my Senate leader, Penny Wong. My terrific economic team led by Jim Chalmers and Katy Gallagher. On Monday morning, arrangements are in place to have these people sworn in as members of my team.”





L'iniziativa fa venire in mente un ricordo simile del governo di Gough Whitlam, che fece prestare giuramento al leader e al vice leader due settimane prima del resto del consiglio dei ministri.





Il primo ministro uscente Scott Morrison ha dichiarato ai fedelissimi del partito sabato sera che l’Australia ha bisogno di stabilità.





"I believe it's very important that this country has certainty. I think it's very important this country can move forward. And particularly over the course of this week with the important meetings that are being held in Tokyo, I think it's vitally important there's a very clear understanding about the government of this country."





È la fine di un periodo di siccità lungo nove anni per i laburisti all’opposizione.





Ora in cabina di regia, Anthony Albanese ha definito le priorità del suo partito.





"Together we can end the climate wars. Together we can fix the crisis in aged care. Together we can make forward equal opportunity for women a national economic and social priority. Together we can and will establish a national anti-corruption commission."





E anche l’impegno a portare una voce indigena in parlamento, cinque anni dopo la firma del cosiddetto Uluru Statement to the Heart.





Ma ora la Coalizione sarà costretta a guardarsi dentro, dopo aver perso diversi candidati moderati contro i cosiddetti indipendenti “verde acqua” in elettorati profondamente liberali.





Il prossimo parlamento avrà un forte gruppo misto con cui vedersela, che spingerà verso un’azione climatica più decisa e verso una commissione sull’integrità federale.





Il gruppo misto potrebbe vedere un numero record di donne impegnate a determinare quali politiche passeranno in parlamento.





L’allontanamento dai partiti maggiori si è visto inoltre in quella che Adam Bandt sta chiamando “valanga verde”.





Il leader dei Verdi Adam Bandt – che ottenne il primo seggio in parlamento per il partito nel 2010 – ha dichiarato che si tratta di un mandato per l’azione climatica.





"We've seen how much of an issue it was for people and I think there was a real attempt from Liberal and Labor to bury it as an issue. And we were really clear about the need to tackle climate by tackling coal and gas."

English

PARTY UPSOT





Hitting the ground running, Anthony Albanese has announced he and his core team will be sworn in almost immediately.





“To my parliamentary team, including my Deputy, Richard Marles, and my Senate leader, Penny Wong. My terrific economic team led by Jim Chalmers and Katy Gallagher. On Monday morning, arrangements are in place to have these people sworn in as members of my team.”





The move invokes a similar memory of the Gough Whitlam government, which swore in the leader and deputy leader two weeks before the rest of cabinet.





Outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison told his party faithful on Saturday night that Australia needs stability.





"I believe it's very important that this country has certainty. I think it's very important this country can move forward. And particularly over the course of this week with the important meetings that are being held in Tokyo, I think it's vitally important there's a very clear understanding about the government of this country."





It's the end of a nine-year dry spell for Labor in opposition.





Now in the captain's seat, Anthony Albanese has outlined his party's priorities.





"Together we can end the climate wars. Together we can fix the crisis in aged care. Together we can make forward equal opportunity for women a national economic and social priority. Together we can and will establish a national anti-corruption commission."





And a commitment to bringing an Indigenous Voice to parliament, five years after the Uluru Statement to the Heart was signed.





But the Coalition will now be left soul searching, after losing a string of moderate candidates to the so-called 'teal' independents in Liberal heartland electorates.





The next parliament will have a strong crossbench to be reckoned with, who will push for greater climate action and a federal integrity commission.





The crossbench could see a record number of women helping to determine what policy passes through Parliament.





The move away from the majority parties also translated to what Adam Bandt is calling a "green-slide".





Greens leader Adam Bandt - who won the first lower house seat for the party in 2010 - says it's a mandate for climate action.





"We've seen how much of an issue it was for people and I think there was a real attempt from Liberal and Labor to bury it as an issue. And we were really clear about the need to tackle climate by tackling coal and gas."





Report by Krishani Dhanji

