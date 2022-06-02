Ep.214: On sale now - Harry Potter's Wand and Alien monsters

Italian

"I remember every one I've ever sold Mr Potter. It so happens that the phoenix whose tail feather resides in your wand gave another feather... Just one other. It is curious that you should be destined for this one. When it's brother gave you that scar." (Music fades)





Questo è l’attore John Hurt, mentre recita la parte di Olivander nel primo film di Harry Potter, dove il giovane mago riceve la sua bacchetta magica.





Ma non tutti hanno bisogno di andare da Olivander's Wand Shop nella immaginaria Diagon Alley per procurarsi una bacchetta come Harry.





Questo perché ogni persona che fa un viaggio nello spazio espositivo "Theatrum Mundi" in Toscana può comprarsi il reale oggetto di scena del film.





Il negozio attrae collezionisti facoltosi da tutte le parti del mondo, che attraversano le anonime porte di legno nella città di Arezzo in cerca di una curiosità o di un oggetto di scena da un film famoso in tutto il mondo da aggiungere all’arredamento di casa.





In vendita si trova ogni tipo di oggetto da collezione, da oggetti di scena per film a meteoriti e motociclette,





Luca Cableri è il fondatore del Theatrum Mundi Cabinet of Curiosities:





"Our customers are people that want to put some strange things in his home, office, yacht, airplane, society, so they want something really unique, so sometimes they put a dinosaur skull in the living room, or a piece of moon in the wall, or Thor armour in his collection, pieces that break the ice, so something that when you enter it's impossible you don't speak about this object."





Cableri ha lasciato un lavoro da avvocato per dedicarsi interamente alla sua attività.





Ma il teschio di un dinosauro o l’armatura di Thor o la bacchetta magica di Harry Potter non sono economici.





I clienti di Cableri sono miliardari, ricchi uomini e donne d’affari e celebrità che vogliono spendere enormi somme di denaro per possedere oggetti che potrebbero essere l’essenza dei loro sogni da bambino.





Questa è la ragione per cui la collezione è privata e può essere visitata solo su appuntamento.





"Arezzo, this small city doesn't have a big airport, so they arrive in Florence, take a helicopter to come in Arezzo, they stay here two hours, they buy then they go, so it's a very strange world."





Cableri ha contatti con molte persone in tutto il mondo che procurano gli oggetti per lui.





I suoi contatti a Hollywood lo informano quando diventano disponibili cimeli dai film, e ha una squadra di persone locali in Marocco che draga il deserto in cerca di meteoriti.





Sono disponibili per i collezionisti meteoriti da Marte e dalla Luna, insieme ad un coccodrillo impagliato appeso a testa in giù dal soffitto, disegni originali di Homer Simpson, una serie senza fine di oggetti di scena dai film di Hollywood e, uno dei fiori all’occhiello, la motocicletta da "Easy Rider", posseduta originariamente da Dennis Hopper.





La galleria è finita sulla copertina del National Geographic alcuni anni fa, portandola all’attenzione di tanti altri collezionisti.





Francesca Campani è la persona incaricata di mantenere tutti gli oggetti puliti, presentabili e pronti ad essere venduti in un mercato esigente.





È piena di entusiasmo, come tutti coloro che entrano nella galleria.





"Well, they are strange, they make me emotional because I say "this I saw in a movie!" and to think that the actor wore it, or else, now we don't have any, but I have had to dust dinosaurs, and to know that they lived a long time ago is lovely, they must be so delicate."





Certamente i molti turisti che visitano Arezzo per dare un’occhiata agli innumerevoli negozi d’antiquariato non sospettano che dietro queste semplici porte ci sono oggetti d’antiquariato che risalgono a centinaia d’anni fa, oggetti di scena di film guardati da milioni di persone e alcuni oggetti che vengono dallo spazio cosmico.

English

"I remember every one I've ever sold Mr Potter. It so happens that the phoenix whose tail feather resides in your wand gave another feather... Just one other. It is curious that you should be destined for this one. When it's brother gave you that scar." (Music fades)





That's actor John Hurt, playing the part of Olivander in the first Harry Potter movie, where the young wizard gets his wand.





But not everybody has to go to Olivander's Wand Shop in fictional Diagon Alley to get a wand like Harry.





Because anyone who takes a trip to Tuscany's "Theatrum Mundi" showroom can buy the actual movie prop.





The showroom attracts wealthy collectors from all over the world who come through the anonymous wooden doors in the town of Arezzo looking for an oddity or a world-famous movie prop to add to their home decor.





From movie props to meteorites and motorbikes, on sale are all manner of collectors' items.





Luca Cableri is the founder of the Theatrum Mundi Cabinet of Curiosities:





"Our customers are people that want to put some strange things in his home, office, yacht, airplane, society, so they want something really unique, so sometimes they put a dinosaur skull in the living room, or a piece of moon in the wall, or Thor armour in his collection, pieces that break the ice, so something that when you enter it's impossible you don't speak about this object."





Mr Cableri left the legal profession to dedicate himself full-time to this activity.





But a dinosaur skull or Thor's armour or Harry Potter's wand don't come cheap.





Mr Cableri's clients are billionaires, wealthy businessmen and women and celebrities looking to spend enormous sums of money to own objects that might have been the stuff of their childhood dreams.





It's why the collection is private and can be visited only by appointment.





"Arezzo, this small city doesn't have a big airport, so they arrive in Florence, take a helicopter to come in Arezzo, they stay here two hours, they buy then they go, so it's a very strange world."





Mr Cableri has many people around the world that source the objects for him.





His contact in Hollywood lets him know when memorabilia from movies becomes available and he has a team of locals in Morocco who comb the desert looking for meteorites.





Available to collectors are meteorites from Mars and the moon, alongside a stuffed crocodile hung upside down from the ceiling, original drawings of Homer Simpson, endless props from Hollywood movies, and, one of the "pièces de résistance", the chopper bike from "Easy Rider", originally owned by Dennis Hopper.





The gallery ended up on the cover of National Geographic magazine some years ago and that brought it to the centre of attention of many more collectors.





The person charged with keeping all the objects clean and presentable and ready for sale to a fastidious market is Francesca Campani.





She is as enthusiastic as everyone else at the gallery:





"Well, they are strange, they make me emotional because I say "this I saw in a movie!" and to think that the actor wore it, or else, now we don't have any, but I have had to dust dinosaurs, and to know that they lived a long time ago is lovely, they must be so delicate."





Certainly the many tourists that visit Arezzo to browse through the countless antique stores don't suspect that behind those simple doors there are antiques that go back hundreds of years, movie props watched by millions and some objects that come from outer space.





Report by Allan Lee

