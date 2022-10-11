Ep.222: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Italian

** Il ministro del Tesoro Jim Chalmers si prepara a rivelare le “impegnative” prospettive economiche dell’Australia





** Il corpo di un alpinista australiano trovato su una montagna in Pakistan





***





Il ministro del Tesoro Jim Chalmers ha dichiarato di voler essere onesto con gli australiani quando affronterà oggi le “severe” prospettive economiche dell’Australia.





Chalmers annuncerà che le previsioni di crescita sono state tagliate di mezzo punto percentuale per lo scorso anno finanziario, questo ed il prossimo.





Chalmers ha dichiarato che il piano del governo comprende tre punti chiave: aiuti responsabili per il costo della vita, allentare i limiti di velocità dell’economia prendendosi cura dei problemi della catena di distribuzione e tagliando gli sprechi evidenziati in finanziarie precedenti.





"When you've got rising interest rates, when you've got dramatically slowing global growth, that will obviously have implications for our economy here at home and that will flow through to implications for our budget as well, there's no use pretending otherwise. I think for too long Australians have had governments that have tiptoed around bad news and tried to sugar coat things. That's not our style, what we'd prefer to do is be upfront and honest, paint a realistic picture of the economy that we've inherited from our predecessors and outline the plan to deal with it."





***





Il corpo dello scalatore australiano Matthew Eakin è stato trovato nella seconda montagna più alta del mondo nel Pakistan settentrionale, dove insieme ad un altro alpinista canadese è risultato disperso oltre una settimana fa.





I quotidiani locali hanno riportato che Eakin e Cartier, che erano in viaggio insieme ad un altro canadese, Justin Dube-Fahmy, sono risultati dispersi durante la loro discesa dal secondo al primo campo e che si crede siano caduti da una pista ripida.





Dube-Fahmy aveva mantenuto un diario su Facebook della scalata del K-2 del gruppo, postando il 21 luglio che il trio era esausto dopo 16 ore di arrampicata.





La scoperta dei corpi dei due uomini è stata riportata dal sito dell’Himalayan Times e confermata da una fonte al campo base del K-2.





***





Il governo ha presentato un disegno di legge in parlamento per fornire l’accesso a 11 milioni di lavoratori in Australia fino a 10 giorni di congedo pagato per sfuggire alla violenza domestica e famigliare.





Il congedo inoltre si estende ai lavoratori precari, che normalmente non hanno diritto al congedo per malattia, e gli impiegati verrebbero pagati allo stipendio che avrebbero ricevuto durante la giornata, compresi di indennizzo o di altri bonus nel caso il turno fosse stato offerto e accettato.





Il ministro delle relazioni industriali Tony Burke ha dichiarato che il disegno di legge si pone l’obiettivo di rimuovere uno dei principali ostacoli che impedisce di andarsene e cercare aiuto.





"More than 68 per cent of people experiencing family and domestic violence are in paid work, however many can't leave violent situations without risking joblessness, financial stress, joblessness and poverty. Leaving workers having to choose between their safety and their livelihood."

English

** Treasurer Jim Chalmers set to reveal Australia's "confronting" economic outlook





** Body of Australian mountaineer found on mountain in Pakistan





***





Treasurer Jim Chalmers says he wants to be transparent with Australians when he addresses the country's "confronting" economic outlook today.





Mr Chalmers will announce estimated growth has been cut by half a percentage point for last financial year, this financial year and next year.





Mr Chalmers says his government's plan involves three key points - responsible cost of living relief, lifting speed limits on the economy by dealing with supply chain issues, and trimming waste laid out in previous budgets.





"When you've got rising interest rates, when you've got dramatically slowing global growth, that will obviously have implications for our economy here at home and that will flow through to implications for our budget as well, there's no use pretending otherwise. I think for too long Australians have had governments that have tiptoed around bad news and tried to sugar coat things. That's not our style, what we'd prefer to do is be upfront and honest, paint a realistic picture of the economy that we've inherited from our predecessors and outline the plan to deal with it."





***





The body of Australian climber Matthew Eakin has been discovered on the world's second-highest mountain in northern Pakistan, where he and a fellow Canadian climber went missing over a week ago.





Local papers report Mr Eakin and Mr Cartier, who were travelling with another Canadian Justin Dube-Fahmy, went missing during their descent from Camp Two to Camp One and are believe to have fallen off a steep slope.





Mr Dube-Fahmy had been keeping a log of the group's K-2 trek on Facebook, posting on July the 21st that the trio was exhausted after 16 hours of climbing.





The discovery of the two men's bodies was reported by the Himalayan Times website and confirmed by a source at the K-2 base camp.





***





The government has introduced legislation in parliament to allow 11 million workers in Australia access of up to 10 days of paid leave to escape domestic and family violence.





The leave also extends to casuals, who are not normally eligible for sick leave, and employees would be paid the rate they would have on the day, including penalty or other bonus rates if the shift was offered and accepted.





Workplace relations Minister Tony Burke says the bill aims to remove one of the primary obstacles of leaving and getting help.





"More than 68 per cent of people experiencing family and domestic violence are in paid work, however many can't leave violent situations without risking joblessness, financial stress, joblessness and poverty. Leaving workers having to choose between their safety and their livelihood."





Report by Greg Dyett

