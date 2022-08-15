Ep.224: Indigenous music stars honoured at awards

Italian

L’evento comprendeva un omaggio all’artista Gunditjamara e Bundjalung Archie Roach, una settimana dopo la sua morte all’età di 66 anni nel Victoria.





I National Indigenous Music Awards si sono finalmente svolti con uno spettacolo dal vivo per la prima volta dal 2019.





I Red Flag Dancers hanno infiammato il palcoscenico con le loro movenze potenti.





Svoltosi a Garramilla, Darwin, il festival comprendeva omaggi a Uncle Archie Roach, che è mancato a 66 anni dopo una lunga battaglia contro la malattia.





E durante le premiazioni, la leggenda della musica Dr G Yunupingu, che morì nel 2017, è stato introdotto nella Hall of Fame.





Con i discorsi di accettazione dei premi pronunciati nelle lingue native...





a messaggi per la comunità condivisi attraverso le canzoni.





L’evento è stato una celebrazione della cultura delle First Nations.





La rock band King Stingray ha vinto il premio Canzone dell’Anno con Milkumana.





E il celebre rapper Baker Boy ha vinto sia il premio come Miglior Artista che quello per Album dell’Anno.





"Yeah wow I'm just really super honoured and privileged to be the artist of the year, to receive this award it's just amazing."





Una nuova generazione di talenti sotto i riflettori, mentre la comunità ricorda gli artisti del passato e la loro eredità.





English

The event included a tribute to Gunditjamara and Bundjalung artist Archie Roach, just a week after his death at the age of 66 in Victoria.





The National Indigenous Music Awards have finally gone ahead as a live show for the first time since 2019.





The red flag dancers set the stage alight with their powerful moves





Held in Garramilla, Darwin, the awards included tributes for Uncle Archie Roach who died aged 66 after a long battle with illness .





And music legend Dr G Yunupingu who died in 2017 was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the awards event.





With winning acceptance speeches delivered in native languages....





to community message shared through song





The event was a celebration of First Nations culture.





Rock band King Stingray scored song of the year for Milkumana.





And popular rapper Baker Boy won both artist and album of the year at the awards.





"Yeah wow I'm just really super honoured and privileged to be the artist of the year, to receive this award it's just amazing."





A new generation of talent in the spotlight as the community remembers past performers and their legacies.





Report by Cassandra Bain and Stephanie Corsetti



