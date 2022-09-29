Ep.231: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Italian

Il parlamento sta considerando l’introduzione di riforme urgenti alle leggi sulla privacy del Paese entro la fine dell’anno, dopo che quasi 10 milioni di australiani si sono visti rubare i loro dettagli durante la fuga di dati di Optus.





L’Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus ha dichiarato che le leggi sulla privacy non sono più adatte allo scopo nell’era digitale.





L’iniziativa è venuta alla luce mentre il governo è intenzionato a completare la revisione attuale delle regolamentazioni vigenti entro il 2022.





Dreyfus ha dichiarato al network Seven che si stanno prendendo in considerazione anche multe più salate alle aziende per assicurarsi che intraprendano i passi necessari per proteggere i dati dei clienti.





"We understand why, why companies need to be able to identify people who are opening accounts or someone that's getting a new phone number. The company needs to know who they are, that's why we have this identification process. But then we need to think about do these companies need to keep this data, and if they need to keep it, they've got to keep it safe. And that's what's happened here, it wasn't kept safe."





Il Queensland sarà la nuova casa della più grande centrale idroelettrica del mondo.





L’annuncio segue la promessa della premier statale Annastacia Palaszczuk di fare terminare con il suo governo la dipendenza dal carbone entro il 2035, seguendo un piano energetico decennale da 62 miliardi di dollari.





Lo Stato punta a creare una “super rete” pulita di energia solare, eolica e idroelettrica.





Palaszczuk ha dichiarato al network Seven che queste nuove centrali idroelettriche aiuteranno ad affrontare l’emergenza climatica del Queensland.





"We will build a huge super grid that goes basically along the east coast of Queensland stop we are going to build two pump Hydro is, the Pioneer Valley in the west of Mackay will be the largest in the world, and that will then mean that we have a huge attraction of investment in solar and wind."





Il Consiglio di Sicurezza dell’ONU si riunirà dietro richiesta della Russia per discutere dei danni ai due gasdotti, mentre l’Unione Europea ha promesso una risposta “vigorosa” ad ogni interruzione volontaria alle sue infrastrutture energetiche.





L’UE ha reso noto di sospettare dei sabotaggi dietro alle fughe di gas scoperte questa settimana nei gasdotti russi sottomarini verso l’Europa.





Mentre il gas continua a fuoriuscire sotto al Mare Baltico per il terzo giorno dopo essere stato rilevato, rimane molto incerto capire chi possa essere stato responsabile di sabotaggi ai gasdotti Nord Stream, per i quali la Russia ed i partner economici europei hanno speso miliardi di dollari in costruzione.





Il Commissario dell’UE Valdis Dombrovskis ha dichiarato che ogni interruzione volontaria dell’energia europea andrà incontro ad una risposta unita.





“Clearly, safety and environment remains the utmost priority. It's clear that those incidents are not a coincidence. All information available so far seems to indicate that this has been a deliberate act, deliberate damage which was created...... It's clear that any deliberate disruption of the EU energy infrastructure is completely unacceptable and it will be met with a robust and united response.”



English

Parliament is considering introducing urgent reforms to the country's privacy laws by the end of the year, after almost ten million Australians had their details stolen in the Optus data breach.





Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus says privacy laws are not fit for purpose in the digital age.





It comes as the government also seeks to complete the ongoing review of its current regulations by 2022.





Mr Dreyfus told the Seven network harsher penalties were also being considered for companies to ensure they take necessary steps to protecting customer data.





"We understand why, why companies need to be able to identify people who are opening accounts or someone that's getting a new phone number. The company needs to know who they are, that's why we have this identification process. But then we need to think about do these companies need to keep this data, and if they need to keep it, they've got to keep it safe. And that's what's happened here, it wasn't kept safe."





Queensland will be the new home of the world's largest hydro power plant.





It comes after state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk pledged that her government would end its reliance on coal by 2035, under a ten-year $62 billion energy plan.





The state is aiming to create a clean “super-grid” of solar, wind and hydroelectric power.





Ms Palaszczuk told the Seven network that these new hydro power plants will help tackle Queensland's climate emergency.





"We will build a huge super grid that goes basically along the east coast of Queensland stop we are going to build two pump Hydro is, the Pioneer Valley in the west of Mackay will be the largest in the world, and that will then mean that we have a huge attraction of investment in solar and wind."





The United Nations Security Council will convene at the request of Russia to discuss damage to two pipelines as the European Union promised a "robust" response to any intentional disruption of its energy infrastructure.





The EU has said it suspects sabotage was behind gas leaks discovered this week on subsea Russian pipelines to Europe.





As gas spewed out under the Baltic Sea for a third day after first being detected, it remained far from clear who might be responsible for any sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines that Russia and European partners spent billions of dollars building.





E-U Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis says any deliberate disruption of European energy will be met with a united response.





“Clearly, safety and environment remains the utmost priority. It's clear that those incidents are not a coincidence. All information available so far seems to indicate that this has been a deliberate act, deliberate damage which was created...... It's clear that any deliberate disruption of the EU energy infrastructure is completely unacceptable and it will be met with a robust and united response.”





Report by Essam Al-Ghalib



