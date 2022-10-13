Ep.233: Australian animal and plant DNA library a "game-changer" for conservation

Italian

La Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation – conosciuta anche come C-S-I-R-O – ha inaugurato una nuova biblioteca di riferimento del DNA, che ha l’ambizione di creare una collezione completa di sequenze di riferimento del DNA di ogni specie conosciuta australiana di animali e piante.





L’agenzia scientifica nazionale australiana sostiene che ci sia il potenziale per trasformare come l’Australia monitora la biodiversità.





Simile al metodo dietro all’iniziativa di analisi per il COVID-19 delle acque di scarico effettuata negli Stati e Territori, permetterà di assegnare il DNA trovato nell’ambiente alla specie animale a cui appartiene.





La dottoressa del CSIRO Jenny Giles ha dichiarato che il miglioramento delle analisi del DNA ambientale – conosciuto come eDNA – ha il potenziale per creare una rivoluzione nel monitoraggio della biodiversità.





"The library will allow traces of DNA found in the environment to be reliably assigned to species. Analyzing environmental DNA has immense potential for measuring biodiversity and the health of the environment, but only if we can assign the DNA to species."





La dottoressa sostiene inoltre che sia estramemente importante monitorare la biodiversità e scovare parassiti, ma che è difficile e costoso a farsi, in un Paese grande come l’Australia.





Per questo motivo le rilevazione di eDNA possono cambiare la situazione, permettendo di scoprire animali, piante ed altri organismi dalle tracce di DNA lasciate in giro nell’ambiente.





Il C-S-I-R-O dice che ci sono piccolo pezzetti di DNA persi da animali, piante e altre forme di vita lasciati nell’aria, nel suolo e nell’acqua.





Inoltre le rilevazioni eDNA vengono sempre più usate per scoprire e monitorare le specie, ma solo una minuscola frazione delle specie australiane ha dati di riferimento sufficienti per consentire questo approccio.





"We are using a technology developed at CSIRO, to generate a complete set of DNA reference data for species identification using expertly identified specimens held in Australia's natural history collections."





La National Biodiversity DNA Library si propone di fornire questi dati mancanti attraverso un portale online dall’accesso libero, che permetterà ai governi australiani federali e statali, all’industria, ai ricercatori e ai cittadini scienziati di utilizzare questa tecnica per descrivere e scoprire cambiamenti nell’ambiente.





La Minderoo Foundation sta collaborando con il CSIRO per finanziare la prima parte della biblioteca di riferimento del DNA, concentrandosi su tutte le specie dei vertebrati marini australiani, tra cui pesci, balene, delfini, foche, tartarughe, serpenti di mare e uccelli acquatici.





Il direttore del programma OceanOmics della Minderoo Foundation Steve Burnell sostiene che gli approcci con l’eDNA trasformeranno il modo in cui il Paese monitora la biodiversità marina, aiutando a gestire e conservare le specie marine.





"For the oceanomics program right now, we are collecting a lot of great data. We are going to interesting places. There are managers who want to see the biodiversity indexes that we're creating. But this reference data allows us to assign to individual species all of the eDNA data that we detect. it will create a much more powerful conservation tool."





Il progetto mira ad aiutare i ricercatori a scovare e mappare specie di vertebrati marini in tutta Australia, migliorando la velocità, la portata e la precisione con cui possono fornire informazioni ai responsabili delle risorse.





Questi dati verranno generati da campioni identificati da esperti che si trovano in collezioni, tra cui l’Australian National Fish Collection del CSIRO e l’Australian National Wildlife Collection.





Burnell sostiene che queste raccolte di materiali porteranno ad una comprensione maggiore delle specie animali e vegetali australiane, sostenendo le industrie nel campo della pesca, agricolo, di gestione dell’ambiente e del turismo.





La prima pubblicazione di dati online della biblioteca è prevista per il 2024.



English

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation - also known as C-S-I-R-O - has launched a new DNA reference library, which aims to create a complete collection of DNA reference sequences for all known Australian animal and plant species.





Australia’s national science agency says it has the potential to transform how Australia monitors biodiversity.





Similar to the method behind the COVID-19 wastewater testing initiative applied across states and territories, it will enable DNA detected in the environment to be assigned to the species to which it belongs.





CSIRO doctor Jenny Giles says improved analysis of environmental DNA - known as e-D-N-A - has the potential to create a revolution in biodiversity monitoring.





"The library will allow traces of DNA found in the environment to be reliably assigned to species. Analyzing environmental DNA has immense potential for measuring biodiversity and the health of the environment, but only if we can assign the DNA to species."





She also says monitoring biodiversity and detecting pests is extremely important, but it’s hard to do and is expensive in a country as large as Australia.





Therefore e-D-N-A surveys could change that, by allowing to detect animals, plants and other organisms from traces of DNA left behind in the environment.





C-S-I-R-O says there are tiny pieces of DNA shed by animals, plants, and other life forms left in the air, soil, and water.





And e-D-N-A surveys are increasingly being used to detect and monitor species, but only a tiny fraction of Australian species have sufficient reference data available to support this approach.





"We are using a technology developed at CSIRO, to generate a complete set of DNA reference data for species identification using expertly identified specimens held in Australia's natural history collections."





The National Biodiversity DNA Library aims to provide this missing data through an open access online portal, that will allow Australian state and federal governments, industry, researchers and citizen scientists to take advantage of this technique to describe and detect changes in the environment.





Minderoo Foundation is partnering with CSIRO to fund the first part of this DNA reference library, focusing on all species of Australian marine vertebrates, including fish, whales, dolphins, seals, turtles, sea snakes and aquatic birds.





Minderoo Foundation Director of the OceanOmics program Steve Burnell says e-D-N-A approaches will transform how the country monitors marine biodiversity and help manage and conserve marine species.





"For the oceanomics program right now, we are collecting a lot of great data. We are going to interesting places. There are managers who want to see the biodiversity indexes that we're creating. But this reference data allows us to assign to individual species all of the eDNA data that we detect. it will create a much more powerful conservation tool."





The project aims to help researchers to detect and map marine vertebrate species around Australia, improving the speed, scale and precision at which they can provide information to resource managers.





These data will be generated from expertly identified specimens held in collections including CSIRO’s Australian National Fish Collection and Australian National Wildlife Collection.





Mr Burnell says these research collections will result in greater understanding of Australia’s animal and plant species and will support industries across fisheries, agriculture, environmental management and tourism.





The library’s first online data release is expected to take place in 2024.





Report by Marcus Megalokonomos



