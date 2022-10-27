Ep.235: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Italian

** Giuria disciolta nel processo di Bruce Lehrmann





** 13 persone uccise e diversi feriti in un attacco ad un sito sacro in Iran





***



La giuria al processo per stupro di Bruce Lehrmann è stata disciolta.





Lehrmann è accusato di aver violentato la sua ex collega Brittany Higgins nell’ufficio della senatrice Linda Reynold in parlamento nel 2019 e si è dichiarato non colpevole.





La presidente della Corte Suprema dell’A-C-T Lucy McCallum ha reso noto che è stato scoperto che almeno un giurato ha intrapreso delle ricerche rilevanti relative al caso che sono poi state diffuse nella stanza dei giurati.





La giudice McCallum ha congedato l’intera giuria di 12 persone che da una settimana era in deliberazione a seguito del processo di 12 giorni.





È stata concessa a Bruce Lehrmann la libertà provvisoria fino al nuovo processo a febbraio dell’anno prossimo.





***



Il ministro del Tesoro Jim Chalmers si è detto preoccupato che diverse aziende manifatturiere possano chiudere nel giro di pochi mesi a causa dei costi crescenti dell’energia che mettono sotto pressione l’industria australiana.





La finanziaria di martedì ha allertato che ci si attende che i prezzi al dettaglio della corrente aumentino del 56 per cento nei prossimi due anni, unito anche all’aumento severo del prezzo del gas e sommandosi all’inflazione dei prezzi alla produzione e al consumo.





L’ultimo rapporto Quarterly Energy Dynamics mostra che, sebbene il regolatore del mercato energetico australiano sia intervenuto per mettere sotto controllo i costi crescenti, i prezzi all’ingrosso dell’elettricità del National Electricity Market si sono triplicati rispetto ad un anno fa.





***



Un attacco armato in un sito sacro sciita in Iran mercoledì ha causato 13 vittime e 40 feriti.





L’attacco è giunto mentre nel resto dell’Iran manifestanti celebravano i 40 giorni da cui la morte di una donna detenuta ha scatenato iI più grande movimento anti-governativo in oltre dieci anni.





Sebbene contribuisca ad esacerbare le tensioni, sembra che l’attacco non sia collegato alle proteste e che lo Stato Islamico ne abbia rivendicato la responsabilità.





I media statali attribuiscono l’attacco ai musulmani sunniti, potenzialmente stranieri, che stavano prendendo di mira la maggioranza sciita del Paese.





Anche se da principio era stata riportata la presenza di tre attentatori, i funzionari ora ritengono che fosse presente solo un assalitore, e che abbia iniziato l’attacco sparando contro poliziotti e guardie.





L’uomo armato è stato arrestato.





Un uomo ferito ha parlato dell’attacco dal suo letto d’ospedale.





" I went to the mosque with my children, I heard sounds of gunfire after we prayed. We went to a room next to the shrine, this lowlife came and fired a barrage of shots. Then it hit my arm and leg, it hit my wife's back, but thank God my child was not hit, he is 7 years old. God punish him."



English

** Jury dismissed in the trial of Bruce Lehrmann





** 13 people killed and more injured in an attack at a holy site in Iran





***



The jury in the rape trial of Bruce Lehrmann has been dismissed.





Mr Lehrmann is accused of raping his former colleague Brittany Higgins in senator Linda Reynold's office at Parliament House in 2019 and he's pleaded not guilty.





A-C-T Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucy McCallum said it had been discovered that at least one juror had undertaken relevant research in relation to the case which had entered the jury room.





Justice McCallum has discharged the entire 12-person jury that had been deliberating for a week following the 12-day trial.





Bruce Lehrmann has been granted bail until a new trial in February next year.





***



Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said he is concerned that some manufacturers could close in a matter of months as soaring energy prices put pressure on Australian industry.





Tuesday's budget warned retail power prices were expected to rise by 56 per cent over the next two years while gas prices would also increase sharply, adding to producer and consumer price inflation.





The latest Quarterly Energy Dynamics report shows that, despite the Australian Energy Market Operator intervening to rein in soaring costs, National Electricity Market wholesale electricity prices have tripled compared to a year ago.





***



A gun attack at a Shiite holy site in Iran on Wednesday killed 13 people and wounded 40.





The attack came as protesters elsewhere in Iran marked 40 days since a woman's death in custody ignited the biggest anti-government movement in over a decade.





Although it increases tension, the attack does not seem linked to the protests, and Islamic State has claimed reponsibility.





State media blamed the attack on Sunni Muslims, potentially foreigners, who were targetting the country's Shiite majority.





Although it was first reported that there were three attackers, officials now say only one gunman was present, and that he started by shooting policemen and guards.





The gunman has been arrested.





An injured man spoke about the attack from his hospital bed:





" I went to the mosque with my children, I heard sounds of gunfire after we prayed. We went to a room next to the shrine, this lowlife came and fired a barrage of shots. Then it hit my arm and leg, it hit my wife's back, but thank God my child was not hit, he is 7 years old. God punish him."





Report by Julien Oeuillet



