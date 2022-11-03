Ep.236: Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis dies age 87

Available in other languages

Il musicista americano è mancato all’età di 87 anni, e le sue brillanti abilità canore sono state elogiate da molti artisti, tra cui Elton John.





Jerry Lee Lewis era nato in Louisiana nel 1935 ma più tardi si trasferì in Tennessee per lavorare come musicista da studio.





Soprannominato 'The Killer,' divennne l’attrazione degli anni 50’, con il suo prendere a calci lo sgabello del pianoforte o addirittura incendiando lo strumento.





Negli anni 60’, Lewis si reinventò come musicista country e fu uno dei primi artisti a venire inserito nella Rock and Roll Hall of fame nel 1986.





“Well, my style of country music is just me. I love good music. And I love good Bible music, country style. My country style. I wouldn't know how to do anyone else's. But I love music, you know that."





I suoi lavori cruciali comprendono Whole Lotta Shakin Going on e Great Balls of Fire.





E il musicista aveva dei chiari consigli per altri artisti.





"Well, my advice for musicians today would be if they're going to get in this business, they better roll their sleeves up and work real hard. It is not an easy business. If you are going to pick a guitar, be ready to pick it."





Ma non è sempre stata una vita facile per Lewis, che combattè contro l’abuso di droga e alcol, controversie legali e problemi maritali.





Si sposò sette volte, si vide cancellare una turnè e fu inizialmente riluttante a registrare dei pezzi per paura di essere blasfemo.





Due dei suoi figli inoltre morirono in circostanze tragiche.





Diverse celebrità, tra cui Elton John e Ringo Starr hanno esaltato il ruolo di Lewis nell’industria musicale.





Elton John lo ha definito un’ispirazione d’avanguardia, postando online una foto dei due insieme.





Rimangono in vita la moglie Judith e quattro figli.



English

The US musician died at the age of 87 and artists including Elton John have paid tribute to his brilliant singing abilities.





Jerry Lee Lewis was born in Louisiana in 1935 but later moved to Tennessee to work as a studio musician.





Nicknamed 'The Killer,' he became a showman of the 1950s, kicking his piano bench or even setting the instrument on fire.





In the 1960s, Lewis reinvented himself as a country performer and was one of the first artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame in 1986.





“Well, my style of country music is just me. I love good music. And I love good Bible music, country style. My country style. I wouldn't know how to do anyone else's. But I love music, you know that."





His defining records included Whole Lotta Shakin Going on and Great Balls of Fire.





And the musician had this sound advice for other artists.





"Well, my advice for musicians today would be if they're going to get in this business, they better roll their sleeves up and work real hard. It is not an easy business. If you are going to pick a guitar, be ready to pick it."





But it wasn't an easy life for Lewis, who struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, legal issues and marriage problems.





He was married seven times, had a tour cancelled and was initially reluctant to record some music for fear of blasphemy.





Two of his children also died in tragic circumstances.





Celebrities including Elton John and Ringo Starr have talked up Lewis' role in the music industry.





Elton John called him a trail blazing inspiration, posting a photo of the pair together online.





He is survived by his wife Judith and four children.





Report by Stephanie Corsetti



