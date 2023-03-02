Ep.253: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Italian

** I Nazionali chiedono al governo di reintrodurre il visto legato all’agricoltura per aiutare gli agricoltori con la carenza di manodopera





** La ministra delle comunicazioni assicura che la sostenibilità delle Poste Australiane è vitale, tra le richieste di riforma





***



Il leader dei Nazionali ha chiesto al governo laburista di reintrodurre l’Australian Agriculture Visa per alleviare la crisi dei costi della vita del Paese.





La richiesta segue le rivelazioni dell’ufficio di statistica australiano di un aumento nell’ultimo anno dell’8% del prezzo degli alimenti e delle bevande non alcoliche.





Al momento è attivo il Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme per fornire lavoro alla gente da Timor Leste ed il Pacifico per colmare le carenze di personale nelle aree rurali e regionali.





Il leader dei Nazionali David Littleproud ha dichiarato che l’aiuto della gente dall’Association of Southeast Asian Nations può assistere gli agricoltori con la carenza di manodopera e aumentare l’immigrazione.





"The Albanese government needs to admit they've got it wrong. That they need to bring ASEAN workers to fill the void, to fill those 172,000 vacancies, and if they can't then Australians will continue to pay more."





***



La riorganizzazione delle operazioni di Australia Post è in lavorazione, spinta da un calo nella consegna delle lettere e dall’aumento dei servizi di consegna pacchi.





Il governo federale ha pubblicato un documento di lavoro per modernizzare e sostenere finanziariamente il servizio postale.





Mentre Australia Post ha consegnato oltre 500 milioni di pacchi nello scorso anno fiscale, la consegna delle lettere è in continuo declino.





La ministra delle comunicazioni Michelle Rowland sostiene che la sostenibilità di Australia Post sia vitale, con gli uffici postali locali che continuano a fornire servizi essenziali in diverse comunità.





”It’s important for Australia Post to be seen as a key driver of productivity in our economy. It needs to be adaptive, it cannot stand still. That is the reason why we are kick starting this process to modernize Australia Post who are currently subject to essentially the same regulatory burdens as they had 25 years ago.”





***



Un nuovo rapporto dell’Australian National University ha rivelato che sempre meno persone nel Paese ritengono che il governo federale debba avere un ruolo nelle loro vite quotidiane.





Oltre 3000 persone hanno partecipato al sondaggio, che ha monitorato l’impatto della pandemia di COVID-19 dall’inizio del 2020.





Circa il 70 per cento ritiene che il governo ha un ruolo chiave nell’offrire competenza nel sistema sanitario.





Ma il sostegno generale sui ruoli del governo è calato significativamente dal 2018.





Lo studio rivela che donne, indigeni australiani e persone che vivono con disabilità sono tra chi è più incline a sostenere un ruolo forte del governo.





Il tema più importante per la gente è l’economia, con quasi il 45 per cento che la considera la più alta priorità.



English

** The Nationals call on the government to reinstate the Agriculture Visa to assist farmers with worker shortages





** The Communications Minister reassures the sustainability of Australia Post is vital amid calls for reform





***



The Nationals leader is calling on the Labor government to reinstate the Australian Agriculture Visa to ease the country's cost of living crisis.





It comes after the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed an 8 per cent rise in the prices for food and non-alcoholic drinks over the past year.





There is currently the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme to deliver jobs for people from Timor Leste and the Pacific to fill labour gaps in rural and regional areas.





Nationals leader David Littleproud says the help of people from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations could help farmers with the worker shortages, and increase migrants.





"The Albanese government needs to admit they've got it wrong. That they need to bring ASEAN workers to fill the void, to fill those 172,000 vacancies, and if they can't then Australians will continue to pay more."





***



A revamp of Australia Post's operations is in the works, driven by a drop in letter deliveries and an increase in parcel services.





The federal government has issued a discussion paper to modernise and financially sustain the postal service.





While Australia Post delivered over 500 million parcels in the previous fiscal year, letter deliveries have been steadily declining.





Communications Minister Michelle Rowland claims the sustainability of Australia post is vital as local post offices continue to be essential service providers in many communities.





”It's important for Australia Post to be seen as a key driver of productivity in our economy. It needs to be adaptive, it cannot stand still. That is the reason why we are kick starting this process to modernize Australia Post who are currently subject to essentially the same regulatory burdens as they had 25 years ago.”





***



A new report by the Australian National University has found that less people in the country believe the federal government should play a role in their daily lives.





They surveyed more than 3000 people, which had been tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020.





Around 70 per cent says the government still had a key role in providing responsibility in health care.





But the general support for government roles has dropped significantly since 2018.





The study found those who were more likely to support a strong government role included women, Indigenous Australians and people living with disabilities.





The most important issue for people was the economy with nearly 45 per cent saying it was the top focus.





Report by SBS News



