Ep.257: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Italian

** Il governo da il via al primo passo formale verso il referendum sulla Voce in Parlamento





** La Cina minaccia ripercussioni a seguito della visita della presidente di Taiwan negli Stati Uniti





***



Il governo ha intrapreso il primo passo formale sul referendum della Voce in Parlamento, presentando questa mattina in parlamento il disegno di legge Constitution Alteration.





Il disegno di legge comprende il testo delle integrazioni proposte alla costituzione che il primo ministro Anthony Albanese ha annunciato la scorsa settimana da incorporare nell’organo consultivo.





Il ddl ora passerà ad una commissione che si aprirà a consultazioni pubbliche a maggio.





La ministra per gli indigeni australiani Linda Burney ha dichiarato che l’introduzione del disegno di legge è “un momento storico” e che una campagna di educazione civica partirà a maggio.





"So there is money set aside for a neutral civics education campaign. That will begin sometime in May and that is about making sure that the Australian communities right across Australia understand that we have a constitution. How you change the constitution? What a referendum is and of course the importance of this referendum."





***



Gli organizzatori dell’evento dell’ex presidente degli Stati Uniti Barak Obama a Melbourne si sono scusati per aver impedito alla Senior Aboriginal Elder Aunty Joy Murphy di eseguire una cerimonia di Welcome to Country.





Aunty Joy Murphy aveva chiesto all’organizzazione dell’evento Growth Faculty di organizzare una persona di sostegno per accompagnarla all’evento e di offrire un dono all’ex presidente.





Il direttore del Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation Donald Betts ha dichiarato che Aunty Joy Murphy si merita rispetto.





"Instead of those dignitaries or those people being invited to come over and pay respects to the elders, the elders are kind enough to make their way over to an event and give a welcome."



***



La presidente di Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen è arrivata a New York, una visita che la Cina a minacciato di rappresaglia.





È stata accolta da sostenitori, mentre manifestanti contro l’indipendenza di Taiwan si radunavano nelle strade.





Tsai si incontrerà con rappresentanti taiwanesi durante la sua visita a New York.





Il portavoce della sicurezza nazionale della Casa Bianca John Kirby ha dichiarato che la Cina non dovrebbe utilizzare la visita come un pretesto per aumentare l’aggressione contro Taiwan.





"The People's Republic of China should not use this transit as a pretext to step up any aggressive activity around the Taiwan Strait. The United States and China have differences when it comes to Taiwan, but we have managed those differences for more th an 40 years. President Biden and this administration has been keeping the lines of communication open with Beijing. We want to see that continue on this issue and other issues across the board and will continue to strive to do that."





Kirby ha dichiarato che il governo degli Stati Uniti desidera ancora riorganizzare il viaggio a Pechino del segretario di Stato Antony Blinken precedentemente rinviato.



English

** The government takes the first formal step in the Voice to Parliament referendum





** China threatens retaliation over Taiwanese president's visit to the U-S





***



The government has taken the first formal step in the Voice to Parliament referendum, introducing the Constitution Alteration bill into parliament this morning.





The bill includes the wording of the proposed additions to the constitution Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced last week to enshrine the advisory body.





The bill will now go to a committee which will call for public submissions in May.





Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney says the introduction of the bill is "history making" and a civic education campaign will begin in May.





"So there is money set aside for a neutral civics education campaign. That will begin sometime in May and that is about making sure that the Australian communities right across Australia understand that we have a constitution. How you change the constitution? What a referendum is and of course the importance of this referendum."





***



The organisers of former U-S president, Barack Obama's speaking event in Melbourne have apologised for preventing Senior Aboriginal Elder Aunty Joy Murphy from performing a Welcome to Country ceremony.





Aunty Joy Murphy had asked event organisers, Growth Faculty to make accommodations for a support person to accompany her to the event, and to present a gift to the former president.





CEO of the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation Donald Betts, says Aunty Joy Murphy deserved respect.





"Instead of those dignitaries or those people being invited to come over and pay respects to the elders, the elders are kind enough to make their way over to an event and give a welcome."





***



Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has arrived in New York City, a visit over which China has vowed to retaliate over.





She was greeted by supporters as anti-Taiwan independence protestors gathered across the street.





Ms Tsai will meet with overseas Taiwanese representatives while she is in New York.





White House national security spokesperson John Kirby says China should not use the visit as a pretext to increase aggression against Taiwan.





"The People's Republic of China should not use this transit as a pretext to step up any aggressive activity around the Taiwan Strait. The United States and China have differences when it comes to Taiwan, but we have managed those differences for more than 40 years. President Biden and this administration has been keeping the lines of communication open with Beijing. We want to see that continue on this issue and other issues across the board and will continue to strive to do that."





Mr Kirby says the U-S government still wants to reschedule a trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that was previously postponed.





Report by SBS News



