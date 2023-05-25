Ep.265: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Italian

** È morta in ospedale la 95enne che era stata colpita da un taser dalla polizia





** Il governatore della Florida Ron DeSantis annuncia la sua candidatura alle elezioni presidenziali americane del 2024





***





Una 95enne che era stata colpita dalla polizia con un taser in una casa di riposo è morta in ospedale.





Clare Nowland, che soffriva di demenza, è morta dopo aver ricevuto cure palliative.





Era stata ricoverata in ospedale in pericolo di vita dopo essere caduta e essersi fratturata il cranio durante un confronto con la polizia al Yallambee Lodge a Cooma.





L’agente 33enne Kristian White è stato incriminato per lesioni personali gravi, aggressione con danno fisico e aggressione generica, ma potrebbe far fronte ad ulteriori capi d’accusa.





È stato sospeso a stipendio pieno e si presenterà in tribunale a luglio.





La più grave delle accuse, lesioni personali gravi, prevede una pena massima di 10 anni di carcere.





La comandante della polizia del New South Wales Karen Webb ha dichiarato che è ora che il sistema legale faccia il suo corso.





"This matter now is before the court and there's little more that I can say about it other than to say that the Nowland family have been informed of this development. This has been traumatic for everyone in the police force and this is one matter while the rest of the police force continues to do their job 24/7 to protect and look after the citizens of New South Wales."





***





Il governatore della Florida Ron DeSantis ha annunciato che chiederà la nomina repubblicana 2024 per diventare presidente degli Stati Uniti, configurando una resa dei conti che darà uno scossone alla corsa per la Casa Bianca con il suo un tempo alleato, l’ex presidente Donald Trump.





DeSantis lo ha annunciato in un video che ha preceduto un’intervista audio su Twitter con il suo CEO Elon Musk.





"In Florida, we proved that it can be done. We chose facts over fear, education over indoctrination, law and order over rioting and disorder. We held the line when freedom hung in the balance. We showed that we can and must revitalise America. We need the courage to lead and the strength to win. I'm Ron DeSantis and I'm running for president to lead our great American comeback."





L’intervista con Musk, che era stata ideata come il lancio formale della campagna di DeSantis, è stata afflitta da problemi tecnici che hanno impedito agli ascoltatori di sentirlo, un inizio di cattivo auspicio per una campagna elettorale fondata sulla competenza esecutiva del governatore.





***





Le famiglie australiane si trovano a fronteggiare un aumento delle bollette elettriche del 25 per cento, mentre il garante per l’energia sta fissando i nuovi tetti ai prezzi.





L’offerta di default del mercato, fissata dall’Australian Energy Regulator, determina il prezzo massimo che i distributori possono addebitare in determinate regioni.





Il ministro per l’energia e il clima Chris Bowen ha dichiarato che gli aumenti dei prezzi sarebbero stati più alti se il governo non fosse intervenuto e che le famiglie che hanno diritto a riduzioni vedranno una diminuzione delle loro bollette elettriche.





"Of course, these big increases, but also as the regulator made clear herself this morning, without the intervention of the Albanese government, they would have been much bigger indeed. The regulator Claire Savage this morning said that she was fearing increases of 50 per cent and in addition to the coal and gas caps, which we introduced in December, we have negotiated with each state and territory rebates for households, more than 5 million households to ensure that they are shielded from the worst of the impacts. And indeed, if you're a household receiving a rebate, instead of an increase, you are seeing a decrease as a result of the actions of the government."



English

** The 95-year-old woman who was tasered by police has died in hospital





** Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces his bid for the 2024 U-S Presidential elections





***





A 95-year-old woman who was tasered by police at an aged care home has died in hospital.





Clare Nowland who had dementia died after receiving end-of-life care.





She had been in hospital with life threatening injuries after falling and fracturing her skull during a confrontation with police at Yallambee Lodge in Cooma.





33-year-old Senior Constable Kristian White has been charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault, but could face further charges.





He is suspended on full pay and will face court in July.





The most serious of the charges, recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.





New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb says it's now up to the legal system to take its course.





"This matter now is before the court and there's little more that I can say about it other than to say that the Nowland family have been informed of this development. This has been traumatic for everyone in the police force and this is one matter while the rest of the police force continues to do their job 24/7 to protect and look after the citizens of New South Wales."





***





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he will seek the 2024 Republican nomination for U-S president, setting up a showdown with his one-time ally, former president Donald Trump, that will shake up the race for the White House.





Mr DeSantis made the announcement in a video ahead of an audio interview on Twitter with its C-E-O, Elon Musk.





"In Florida, we proved that it can be done. We chose facts over fear, education over indoctrination, law and order over rioting and disorder. We held the line when freedom hung in the balance. We showed that we can and must revitalise America. We need the courage to lead and the strength to win. I'm Ron DeSantis and I'm running for president to lead our great American comeback."





The Musk interview, which had been intended to be the formal launch for the DeSantis campaign, was beset by technical issues that prevented listeners from hearing him, an inauspicious start for a campaign predicated on the governor's executive competence.





***





Australian households face a 25 per cent rise in power bills as the energy regulator sets new ceiling prices.





The default market offer, established by the Australian Energy Regulator, determines the maximum price retailers can charge in certain regions.





Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen says the price increases would have been higher if the government did not intervene and eligible households for rebates will see a decrease in their power bills.





"Of course, these big increases, but also as the regulator made clear herself this morning, without the intervention of the Albanese government, they would have been much bigger indeed. The regulator Claire Savage this morning said that she was fearing increases of 50 per cent and in addition to the coal and gas caps, which we introduced in December, we have negotiated with each state and territory rebates for households, more than 5 million households to ensure that they are shielded from the worst of the impacts. And indeed, if you're a household receiving a rebate, instead of an increase, you are seeing a decrease as a result of the actions of the government."



Report by SBS News