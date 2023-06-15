Ep. 268: Intergenerational playgroups bring joy to older and younger Australians alike

English

Research suggests up to 40 percent of people in aged care homes across Australia don't get any visitors, leaving many residents without important social connections that often lead to feelings of isolation and anxiety.





Georges Estate Heath and Aged Care Residence in Sydney southern Sydney suburb of Penshurst is one of several running intergenerational playgroups in Australia.





Called "timeless play", the program from Playgroup New South Wales and other groups around Australia seeks to reduce the impact social isolation can have on the health and wellbeing of older Australians.





Eighty-nine year-old Carmel Bollard moved into Georges Estate last year with her husband.





She says after the loneliness and social isolation during the pandemic, she treasures the timeless play sessions.





"It’s been a very good experience when we first came down I didn’t realise that I haven’t nursed (held) a baby in for at least 15 years."





Fellow resident Bill Barker says at the age of 88, it's been wonderful sharing in the joy and optimism of young children.





"Love it! This is the best time, I mean when they get a bit older they get cheeky and they don’t want to do this and they don’t want to do that. Little kids like this I love them. They're gorgeous."





2019 statistics from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare show that mental health is a major issue for older Australians. Nearly 50 per cent of aged care residents live with depression.





Kris Healy is the General Manager for Hall and Prior Aged Care, which runs the aged care facility.





She says the timeless play program is helping to lift the spirits of residents at the aged care facility.





"That first time we had them here a lot of them came down and their faces looked quite blank, the residents, but by the end of the session they were smiling, they were laughing and just increasing that emotional wellbeing."





And the benefits extend beyond aged care residents. Many of those who bring their children have moved from overseas or have lost older members of their families - they also find the interaction rewarding.





Mothers Cindy Chick and Cassy King have moved from overseas and appreciate the connection the program gives them with older generations.





"Cindy Chick: Just seeing their eyes light up every time I come here and they’re like: how’s Charlie oh can I have a cuddle. Obviously seeing the babies grow up. It’s a very special connection there yeah. Cassy King: We’ve moved here from the UK last August, so he doesn’t have his grandparents around. So yeah I thought it would be nice to expose him to the older generations, so he can get feelers for what it's like to hang around people that are much older than them."





Nadene Lee, the CEO of Playgroup New South Wales, says anecdotal evidence suggests these interactions have also improved cognitive function, and physical co-ordination for some residents as they participate in activities with the kids.





"So there is actually a body of evidence that is growing. And certainly in our work, we've been in this space for around 10 years. And we work with academics and with partners, such as aged care providers like George's Estate to come up with the meaningful evidence of how this positively impacts. It's around mental health, it’s around wellbeing, it’s around a sense of connection. There are definitely positive impacts in that area."



Italiano

Secondo una ricerca, fino al 40 per cento delle persone che si trovano nelle case di riposo in tutta Australia non ricevono nessuna visita, lasciando i molti residenti privati di importanti legami sociali, il che porta spesso ad un senso di isolamento e ansia.





La casa di riposo Georges Estate Heath di Penshurst, quartiere sud di Sydney, è tra quelle in tutta Australia che organizzano gruppi di gioco intergenerazionali.





Dal titolo “Gioco senza tempo”, il programma di Playgroup New South Wales e di altri gruppi in giro per l’Australia punta a ridurre l’impatto che l’isolamento sociale può avere sulla salute ed il benessere degli australiani più anziani.





L’ottantanovenne Carmel Bollard si è trasferita alla Georges Estate lo scorso anno con suo marito.





Ha detto che dopo la solitudine e l’isolamento sociale durante la pandemia, apprezza le sessioni di “Gioco senza tempo”.





"It’s been a very good experience when we first came down I didn’t realise that I haven’t nursed (held) a baby in for at least 15 years."





Bill Barker, un altro residente, ha detto che all’età di 88 anni è stato bellissimo condividere la gioia e l’ottimismo dei bambini.





"Love it! This is the best time, I mean when they get a bit older they get cheeky and they don’t want to do this and they don’t want to do that. Little kids like this I love them. They're gorgeous."





I dati del 2019 dell’Australian Institute of Health and Welfare mostrano che la salute mentale è un problema serio per gli australiani più anziani. Quasi il 50 per cento dei residenti di case di riposo convive con la depressione.





Kris Healy è la General Manager della Hall and Prior Aged Care, che gestisce la casa di riposo.





Lei ha detto che il programma “Gioco senza tempo” sta aiutando a tirar su il morale dei residenti della casa di riposo.





"That first time we had them here a lot of them came down and their faces looked quite blank, the residents, but by the end of the session they were smiling, they were laughing and just increasing that emotional wellbeing."





E i benefici vanno al di là dei residenti delle case di riposo. Molti di coloro che accompagnano i propri bambini si sono trasferiti dall’estero o hanno perduto i parenti più anziani – e anche loro trovano gratificante questa interazione.





Le mamme Cindy Chick e Cassy King si sono trasferite dall’estero, e apprezzano la connessione con le generazioni più anziane.





"Cindy Chick: Just seeing their eyes light up every time I come here and they’re like: how’s Charlie oh can I have a cuddle. Obviously seeing the babies grow up. It’s a very special connection there yeah. Cassy King: We’ve moved here from the UK last August, so he doesn’t have his grandparents around. So yeah I thought it would be nice to expose him to the older generations, so he can get feelers for what it's like to hang around people that are much older than them."





Nadene Lee, amministratrice delegata di Playgroup New South Wales, ha detto che prove aneddotiche portano a pensare che queste interazioni hanno anche migliorato le funzioni cognitive e la coordinazione di alcuni residenti perché questi partecipano alle attività con i bambini.





"So there is actually a body of evidence that is growing. And certainly in our work, we've been in this space for around 10 years. And we work with academics and with partners, such as aged care providers like George's Estate to come up with the meaningful evidence of how this positively impacts. It's around mental health, it’s around wellbeing, it’s around a sense of connection. There are definitely positive impacts in that area."



Report by SBS News