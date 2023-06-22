Ep.269: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Italian

** Le nuove leggi anti-schiavitù del New South Wales elogiate dalle vittime





** Uno studio tra dipendenti immigrati mostra discriminazioni diffuse sul posto di lavoro in Australia





***





Il New South Wales sta diventando leader a livello mondiale nelle legislazioni anti-schiavitù, tra gli appelli del commissario alle vittime di farsi promotrici delle riforme.





Il Commissioner del NSW contro la schiavitù James Cockayne ha dichiarato che a livello globale il numero di persone in schiavitù moderna è cresciuto secondo le stime del 20 per cento negli ultimi quattro anni.





Ha aggiunto che circa il 40% di chi denuncia condizioni di schiavitù moderna risiede nel New South Wales.





Il piano, intitolato “Lavorare insieme per la vera libertà” privilegia le esperienze di vita vissuta per determinare le riforme essenziali e sottolinea la necessità di denunciare la pratica come primo passo fondamentale nella prevenzione.





Sophie Otiende è la presidente del Global Fund to End Modern Slavery e lei stessa una sopravvissuta della schiavitù.





"As a survivor, I advocate all the way from Kenya. This is something many of us have been asking governments, civil societies to do. It is something that needs to be done intentionally. And I want to commend the study for actually doing that. Modern slavery is a global issue but it also needs to be addressed locally. And this new strategy does that work in that it thinks globally, but really is focused on acting on this issue locally."







***





Una ricerca su oltre 1200 lavoratori migranti ha rivelato che più di un quinto dei lavoratori sono stati pagati o hanno ricevuto l’offerta di un salario più basso a causa della loro nazionalità.





Il nuovo rapporto reso pubblico oggi da Unions NSW e dal Migrant Workers Centre ha inoltre scoperto che un ulteriore terzo degli intervistati ha rivelato di aver ricevuto l’offerta di stipendi inferiori perché in possesso di un visto temporaneo.





La ricerca rivela che un numero allarmante di lavoratori immigrati viene defraudato, in un momento in cui l’Australia sta affrontando carenze croniche di manodopera.





Il segretario di Unions New South Wales Mark Morey ha dichiarato che chi detiene un visto studentesco è particolarmente a rischio di venire sfruttato, lavorando in impieghi ben al di sotto delle loro qualifiche.





"Well one of the things they need to do is have an effective framework that prevents discrimination based on someone's migration status. If you have the skills to do the job, and you have the experience and you have the appropriate visa, you should be able to apply for those jobs and know you'll be able to get those jobs."







***





I prezzi dell’energia elettrica in diverse parti d’Australia aumenteranno fino all’80 per cento dal primo luglio, mentre i clienti si preparano agli aumenti nelle loro bollette invernali.





Il garante australiano per l’energia lo scorso mese ha confermato che i prezzi dell’elettricità aumenteranno tra il 20 ed il 25 per cento dal 1 luglio per circa 600mila clienti.





La decisione avrà degli impatti soprattutto per i clienti del New South Wales, il Queensland del sud-est e il South Australia che si trovano nell’offerta di mercato predefinita nel prossimo anno finanziario.





La ministra per la terza età Anika Wells ha dichiarato a Channel Nine che i tre miliardi del governo in aiuti per le famiglie dovranno aiutare fino a cinque milioni di nuclei famigliari e un milione di imprese.





"That was designed to put urgent measures in place to reduce the increase in prices by up to 25 basis points. And that's what we've done, and that's substantial significant work. But by no means do I detract from how hard households are facing out there. And that's why as you say in the federal budget, which is only still 4 weeks old at this point, the centrepiece of the federal budget was a 14.6 billion dollar cost of living package."





English

** Survivors applaud New South Wales in their anti-slavery work





** A survey of migrant employees reveals widespread discrimination in Australia's workplaces







***





New South Wales is becoming a global leading force in anti-slavery work, with the Commissioner calling for survivors to be at the forefront of the reforms.





The NSW Anti-slavery Commissioner, Dr James Cockayne, says globally the number of people in modern slavery is believed to have increased by 20 per cent in the last four years.





He added that around 40% of those who report modern slavery reside in New South Wales.





The plan, titled 'Working Together for Real Freedom' prioritises lived experience in determining essential reforms, and highlights the need to expose the practice as a key first step in prevention.





Sophie Otiende is CEO of Global Fund to End Modern Slavery and a survivor of slavery herself.





"As a survivor, I advocate all the way from Kenya. This is something many of us have been asking governments, civil societies to do. It is something that needs to be done intentionally. And I want to commend the study for actually doing that. Modern slavery is a global issue but it also needs to be addressed locally. And this new strategy does that work in that it thinks globally, but really is focused on acting on this issue locally."







***





A survey of more than 1,200 migrant workers has revealed more than one fifth of workers were paid or offered a lower salary because of their nationality.





The new report released today by Unions NSW and the Migrant Workers Centre also found an additional one third of respondents reported being offered inferior wages because they were on temporary visas.





The research reveals an alarming proportion of migrant workers are being short-changed at a time when Australia faces chronic labour shortages.





Unions New South Wales Secretary Mark Morey said those on student visas were particularly vulnerable to being exploited working in jobs well below their skills level.





"Well one of the things they need to do is have an effective framework that prevents discrimination based on someone's migration status. If you have the skills to do the job, and you have the experience and you have the appropriate visa, you should be able to apply for those jobs and know you'll be able to get those jobs."







***





Power prices in some parts of Australia are to increase by up to 80 per cent from July 1, with customers bracing for a surge in their winter energy bills.





The Australian Energy Regulator last month confirmed electricity prices will increase between 20 and 25 per cent from July 1 for about 600 thousand customers.





The decision will particularly impact customers in New South Wales, south-east Queensland and South Australia who are on the default market offer over the coming financial year.





Minister for Aged Care Anika Wells told Channel Nine the federal government's $3 billion in relief for households is expected to support up to 5 million households and 1 million businesses.





"That was designed to put urgent measures in place to reduce the increase in prices by up to 25 basis points. And that's what we've done, and that's substantial significant work. But by no means do I detract from how hard households are facing out there. And that's why as you say in the federal budget, which is only still 4 weeks old at this point, the centrepiece of the federal budget was a 14.6 billion dollar cost of living package."



Report by SBS News