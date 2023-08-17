Ep.277: SBS Italian News Bulletin

English

** The Prime Minister is meeting with state and territory leaders to address Australia's housing crisis





** Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Lidia Thorpe claims Indigenous Voice to Paliament referendum should not go forward





***





Prime Minster Anthony Albanese is meeting with state and territory leaders in Brisbane.





At the top of the agenda are the housing crisis and the cost of living difficulties affecting people across the country, which Mr Albanese says have been brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.





The Prime Minister says it is their responsibility to ensure that all Australians have access to a roof above their heads.





"So we know that today we'll be talking about housing and housing supply, because all of us agree that that is the key to addressing the pressures which are there on both people trying to get into the housing purchase market, but also on renters as well."





***





Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe has criticised an indigenous voice to parliament, saying it does not end domination, but affirms it.





Senator Thorpe, a Gunnai Gunditjmara Djab Wurrung woman advocates for a No vote in the upcoming referendum on a constitutionally enshrined advisory body.





Ms Thorpe called for the referendum to called off, saying it has caused harm and division.





She adds that the voice is an easy way to fake progress for First nations people.





"The voice is subordinate to the federal government to the very system oppressing us since colonization. The voice proposal endorses the racist ideology that black people have to be governed by someone else. The voice doesn't end domination, but affirms it."





***





One Nation leader Pauline Hanson will avoid paying $250,000 in defamation damages after an appeals court found her claims an ex-senator sexually abused his staff were substantially true.





Senator Hanson was ordered to pay the sum plus legal costs in October when a Federal Court judge declared her comments on Nine's Today program in March 2019 were seriously damaging to Brian Burston's reputation.



Italian

** Il primo ministro si incontra con i leader di Stati e Territori per rispondere alla crisi degli alloggi









** La ministra ombra per gli indigeni australiani Lidia Thorpe sostiene che il referendum sulla Voce Indigena in parlamento non dovrebbe andare avanti









***









Il primo ministro Anthony Albanese si sta incontrando con i leader di Stati e Territori a Brisbane.









All’ordine del giorno ci sono la crisi degli alloggi e le difficoltà legate al caro-vita che colpiscono le persone in tutto il Paese, difficoltà che secondo Albanese sono state portate dall’invasione dell’Ucraina da parte della Russia.









Il primo ministro sostiene che è loro responsabilità assicurarsi che tutti gli australiani abbiano accesso ad un tetto sopra le loro teste.









"So we know that today we'll be talking about housing and housing supply, because all of us agree that that is the key to addressing the pressures which are there on both people trying to get into the housing purchase market, but also on renters as well."









***









La senatrice indipendente Lidia Thorpe ha criticato la Voce Indigena in parlamento, dichiarando che non pone fine alla dominazione ma la riafferma.









La senatrice Thorpe, una donna Gunnai Gunditjmara Djab Wurrung, si batte per il No al prossimo referendum su un organo consultivo da inserire nella Costituzione.









Thorpe ha chiesto che il referendum venga cancellato, sostenendo che abbia causato danni e divisioni.









Ha aggiunto inoltre che la Voce è un modo semplice per simulare progresso per le popolazioni First Nations.









"The voice is subordinate to the federal government to the very system oppressing us since colonization. The voice proposal endorses the racist ideology that black people have to be governed by someone else. The voice doesn't end domination, but affirms it."









***









La leader di One Nation Pauline Hanson eviterà il pagamento di 250mila dollari in risarcimento per diffamazione dopo che un tribunale d’appello ha stabilito che le sue accuse contro un ex-senatore che avrebbe abusato sessualmente il suo staff erano sostanzialmente vere.









La senatrice Hanson aveva ricevuto l’ordine di pagare la somma più le spese legali in ottobre, quando un giudice del tribunale federale aveva stabilito che i suoi commenti nel programma Today della Nine nel marzo 2019 avevano seriamente danneggiato la reputazione di Brian Burston.





Report by SBS News