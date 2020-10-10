"From pasta to pavlova" and vice versa, how Italian-Australians' ethnic identity has changed in Australia

“Intergenerational Ethnic Identity Construction and Transmission among Italian-Australians. Absence, Ambivalence and Revival "is an ethnographic book published this year by the Palgrave Macmillan publishing house.





A book resulting from three years of ethnographic research by Italian anthropologist Simone Marino which studied ethnic identity, its construction, transmission and manifestation, through three generations of Italian-Australian families, originally from Calabria, who live in Adelaide. "Costruzione e trasmissione dell'identità etnica intergenerazionale tra gli italo-australiani. Assenza, ambivalenza e revival" Source: Simone Marino

Author's biography

Simone Marino is an anthropologist and sociologist with expertise in migration studies. Born in Rome in 1977 and migrated to Australia in 2010, Simone is a lecturer at the University of South Australia where he teaches and coordinates units in Italian Studies, Sociology and Migration Studies.





He is interested in ethnic identity. His research attempts to grasp the emic perception of the social actors, their thick descriptions through an anthropological approach based on grounded observation and interpretation.





He did research on the field of Italian migration in Australia, analyzing and interpreting some cultural strategies, such as the comparatico (god parenthood) alliances among Calabrians in Adelaide, the role and relevance of the nonni ; the manifestation of ethnic identity across generation and the construction of a “Calabrian space” within the community of Adelaide, South Australia.





His research interests, besides transnational identities, include also ageing and dementia and wellbeing for people from migrant backgrounds.





Listen to the interview to Simone Marino ( only available in Italian ):

LISTEN TO "Dalla pasta alla pavlova" e viceversa, come gli italiani costruiscono la loro identità down under SBS Italian 09/10/2020 15:16 Play

Listen to SBS Italian everyday, from 8am to 10am AEST.