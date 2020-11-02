From the therapist couch to a computer

How did the relationship between clients and therapists change during COVID-19?

The past months have been a real strain on people in Melbourne and Australia, forced to change their lives during lockdown.

Francesco Cataldo is a psychologist specialised in family relationships. He tells SBS Italian how technology can influence the therapeutic process.
Francesco Cataldo.
Francesco Cataldo. Source: Francesco Cataldo
Listen to his story as told to SBS Italian.
Dallo studio dello psicoterapeuta al computer

