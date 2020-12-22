Have a cool Christmas with a panettone parfait

The traditional panettone filled with chocolate or mascarpone cream is not suitable for the Australian Christmas and its high summer temperatures.





On top of that, the days following December 25 are often spent finishing up the leftovers from Christmas lunch or dinner, but we don't always think about reusing dried panettone or pandoro offcuts, perhaps those left attached to the paper.





For 2020 Christmas holidays, you’ll be able to enjoy this Italian dessert by turning it into a semifreddo (parfait).

Panettone parfait

Ingredients

400 g of panettone

300 g of milk

6 egg yolks

390 g of cream

300 g of mascarpone

4 gelatine sheets

200 g of sugar

20 ml of rum

2 orange peels

Method

Put the panettone scraps to soak in milk, then dip the gelatine in cold water.





Beat the egg yolks with a whisk. In a separate saucepan, heat the sugar with 90g of water and bring to 120C. Once the temperature has been reached, pour over the egg yolks and continue to whisk.





Continue to whip until the mixture has cooled and you have obtained a light and fluffy consistency.





Add the mascarpone and rum and mix. Finally, add the panettone soaked in milk.





Then dissolve the gelatine sheets in 100g of cream, also adding the orange zest. When the gelatine has dissolved, remove the orange and add to the previously prepared mixture.





Whip the remaining cream and incorporate it into the preparation.





Place in the desired moulds and cool in the freezer for at least 3 hours.

Buon appetito!

