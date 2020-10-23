How to help young artists in Cameroon

“Progetto CAM on! – Studenti di fotografia presso LABA Douala” (Camerun)

“Progetto CAM on! – Studenti di fotografia presso LABA Douala” (Camerun). Source: CAM on

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

What is the best way to help creative people in Cameroon to make and commercialise art?

"Cam on!" is a project that aims to help young artists in the process of creating and developing their career.

Artistic director Paul Henri Souvenir Assako Assako tells SBS Italian how this project works.
LISTEN TO
How to help young artists in Cameroon image

Fare arte in Camerun, dai giovani ai professionisti

SBS Italian

23/10/202007:33
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus

Listen to SBS Italian everyday, from 8am to 10am AEST. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

MDMA or ecstasty pills on a white fabric background

Ep. 283: Pill testing: 'If one life is saved - it's worth it'

As more business move to working from home it's important to know your rights and obligations.

Ep. 282: Could working from home be a thing of the past?

Libya Flooding

Ep.281: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Climate Libya Floods Explainer

Terremoto e alluvioni: il Nordafrica in ginocchio