'I am here thanks to her': Italian-Australians remember Carla Zampatti

Carla Zampatti was born in 1942 in Italy’s Lovero, a small town in Lombardy and migrated to Australia in 1950 with her family. In 1965, at the age of 24, she started her fashion label, Carla Zampatti in Sydney, which brought her success and fame.





Her demise at 78 last week has deeply saddened many Australians, from celebrities like Nicole Kidman to many others who have simply enjoyed her timeless designs. Some were even touched by their personal encounters with Ms Zampatti.





The Italian-Australian community has especially been mourning her death from a fall at an outdoor opera performance of La Traviata at Sydney earlier this month.

In a radio talkback on SBS Italian dedicated to the famous fashion designer after she passed away, a listener, Roberto, called in to pay his tribute. “I am in Australia thanks to Carla Zampatti,” he said.





After spending some time holidaying in Australia, Roberto began dreaming about making it his permanent home. He persuaded his wife Michela, who worked in the fashion industry in Milan, to send her CV to Australian fashion businesses.





“On Friday, 10 September 1999, Michela received a call from Australia. The person on the other end said, ‘Hello, it's Carla from Sydney’,” he recollected.





Ms Zampatti offered her a job and within three weeks the couple moved to Australia, the country they now call home. Michela worked for over five years with Ms Zampatti and the couple have fond memories of her to this day. From left: SBS Italian's Luisa Perugini, former NSW MP Franca Arena and Carla Zampatti. Source: SBS Maurizio Pascucci, Content Manager at SBS, met Ms Zampatti when headed the SBS Board between 1999 and 2009.





“Carla told me that when she was offered the opportunity to lead the Board of SBS, she had many doubts at first, but then decided that her experience as a migrant and a businessperson could contribute to it,” recalled Mr Pascucci.





Laura Mecca, former director of Melbourne's Italian Historical Society, agrees that Ms Zampatti had a strong impact on fields beyond fashion.





“I met her as a businesswoman. She was certainly an exceptional woman,” she said.





“She was the first Australian designer to design swimming costumes in the 70s and eyewear in the 80s. She even designed cars for Ford,” added Ms Mecca.





She remembered Ms Zampatti as “an astute businesswoman who knew how to defend herself in a chauvinistic world.”





Ms Mecca also spoke about how the designer “was lucky to have among her workers, hundreds of Italian women highly specialised in sewing” – women Ms Zampatti gave space and work. Carla Zampatti and daughter Bianca Spender pose ahead of their fashion show at Australian Fashion Week 2010. Source: AAP Image/Sergio Dionisio A few weeks before she passed away, SBS Italian had interviewed Ms Zampatti on the impact of the pandemic on Australian fashion. She explained that despite the difficulties, she remained optimistic and believed from her life experiences that creativity can help overcome any crisis.





“I think creativity comes forth during difficult times,” she remarked.





“Your become more creative and that's what we do every time there's a downturn in the economy. We work very hard at creating beautiful things and our customers understand and appreciate it. I feel that I have always learnt much more from difficult times than from a boom because I think it makes you try harder and designers who try hard, have survived,” she had said in that interview.





Concetta Perna, President of the National Italian Australian Women's Association, explained how she had “the great privilege of meeting Carla Zampatti during a dinner with only six guests.”





“I was a little intimidated by this larger-than-life character, this Australian fashion icon. In reality, I found myself in front of a deeply humane person, who was excited and almost moved to tears because I was wearing a jacket from one of her collections at least ten years old.





“I think she could feel her pieces were timeless,” said Ms Perna. Former NSW Premier Morris Iemma (left) poses with Carla Zampatti. Source: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy Rachele Grassi, Managing Director of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Sydney, remembers her as someone who was always supportive of Italian-Australian business.





“Carla has always been there for the Italian Chamber of Commerce and for new Italian businesses wishing to establish themselves in Australia,” she said.





“She has always been available for and welcomed young people, the new generation and especially young women who want to make their way into business.





“She was ahead of her time in many ways, even as a woman we owe her a lot,” concluded Ms Grassi.





Carla Zampatti was conferred the Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 1987 and later elevated to the Companion of the Order of Australia (AC). Australia Post also released a commemorative postal stamp to honour her life and work in 2005. In 2008, she also won the Australian Fashion laureate award.





Ms Zampatti, who will be given a state funeral in the coming days, was also appointed the Commander of the Order of the Republic of Italy by the Italian government.





Listen to SBS Italian's talkback:

