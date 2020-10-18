"I had lost everything, but I immediately got back to work"

Vincenzo Lubrano con la famiglia al completo

Vincenzo Lubrano con la famiglia al completo Source: Supplied

On May 1, 1950, at the age of 19, after saying goodbye to his mother, Vincenzo Lubrano left the island of Procida, where he was born, without knowing that this would be the last time he would see it.

In this second part of his life story, Vincenzo Lubrano tells of the beginning of his business activities in Australia, marked by successes but also by problems linked to the international situation.
Vincenzo Lubrano
Source: Supplied
Vincenzo Lubrano
Source: Supplied
