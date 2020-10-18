"I had lost everything, but I immediately got back to work"

In this second part of his life story, Vincenzo Lubrano tells of the beginning of his business activities in Australia, marked by successes but also by problems linked to the international situation. Source: Supplied Source: Supplied People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus