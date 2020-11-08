"I met my husband through Leichhardt's dentist"

Loredana Lavermicocca

Loredana Lavermicocca

Part 2 of the life story of Loredana Lavermicocca, who arrived in Sydney on the Neptunia ship in 1954 with her mother and younger brother to reunite with her father, who emigrated to Australia in 1951.

In this second part of the interview, Loredana Lavermicocca talks about her early days in Sydney and her first work experiences, which led to the opening of a tailoring company in Canberra, Rosetta Fashion, which employed mainly Italian women.

The crisis due to competition from "cheap" imports from abroad put an end to the tailoring business, but the family then set about renovating "dilapidated" houses in Sydney.

Loredana also tells of how she met her husband, Damiano, with whom she has just celebrated 60 years of marriage.

