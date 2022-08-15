Institutional impasse continues in the United States

President-elect, Joe Biden, said that he hoped that "Trump becomes more sensible. I find this situation more embarrassing for the country than detrimental to the ability to take my action."





We asked Giampiero Gramaglia, former editor-in-chief of the ANSA news agency and expert on US affairs, how long this impasse can last and what damage it is causing both to the transition between the two administrations and to the image of American democracy in the world.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus