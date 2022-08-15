Institutional impasse continues in the United States

President elect Joe Biden with D Trump

Source: SBS

Two weeks have passed since the vote, but the incumbent, Donald Trump, continues to argue that the elections were conditioned by fraud and partial counts hostile to him, despite the fact that even federal government agencies have ensured that the ballot was carried out correctly.

President-elect, Joe Biden, said that he hoped that "Trump becomes more sensible. I find this situation more embarrassing for the country than detrimental to the ability to take my action."

We asked Giampiero Gramaglia, former editor-in-chief of the ANSA news agency and expert on US affairs, how long this impasse can last and what damage it is causing both to the transition between the two administrations and to the image of American democracy in the world.

