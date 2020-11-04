Interest Rates continue to fall in Australia

The Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney

People walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia sign in Sydney on September 2, 2014 Source: William West/AFP/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut the official cash rate to an historic low of 0.1 per cent, saying it's prepared to do more to help stimulate the economy if necessary.

The reduction in the cash rate from 0.25 per cent is the first since March this year, when it was cut twice in the month in an effort to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy.

The RBA board has also agreed to similar reductions for other measures to keep market interest rates and funding costs low across the economy.

RBA governor Philip Lowe says the board is expecting to keep the cash rate at 0.1 per cent for at least three years.

UNSW-Canberra Professor, Massimiliano Tani, explains. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus
.

Listen to SBS Italian everyday, from 8am to 10am AEST. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Members of the Anindilyakwa community travelled to Manchester to receive their cultural artefacts (SBS).jpg

Ep. 284: Manchester museum returns cultural items to Northern Territory community

MDMA or ecstasty pills on a white fabric background

Ep. 283: Pill testing: 'If one life is saved - it's worth it'

As more business move to working from home it's important to know your rights and obligations.

Ep. 282: Could working from home be a thing of the past?

Libya Flooding

Ep.281: SBS Italian News Bulletin