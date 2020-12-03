"Kill the chicken to scare the monkey": new Chinese tariffs send clear message to Australia

A dealer displays imported Australian wines at a wholesale department of imported wines in Yantai, Shandong Province, Nov. 27, 2020.

A dealer displays imported Australian wines at a wholesale department of imported wines in Yantai, Shandong Province, Nov. 27, 2020. Source: AAP Image/Sun Wentan / Costfoto/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australian wine makers are grappling with steep new tariffs of up to 212 per cent, a decision that sends another clear message to Canberra.

Fellow in Commercial Law at the University of Bologna Giovanni Di Lieto explains to SBS Italian the latest round of tariffs, with their economical and political significance.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus

Listen to SBS Italian everyday, from 8am to 10am AEST. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Red-browed finch (Supplied CSIRO, Ron Greer).jpeg

Ep. 287 Citizen scientists: Mapping the nation's biodiversity bounty

Bendera yaki Aboriginal

Ep. 286: Sails, Secrets, and a Month of Celebration: Sydney Opera House Turns 50

FREE PALESTINE RALLY SYDNEY

Ep.285: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Members of the Anindilyakwa community travelled to Manchester to receive their cultural artefacts (SBS).jpg

Ep. 284: Manchester museum returns cultural items to Northern Territory community