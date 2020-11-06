More than 100 projects are considered by the Government for our green future

The Morrison Government is investing $1 million in the establishment of a new Product Stewardship Centre of Excellence that will play a key role in driving Australia’s circular economy towards an eighty per cent recovery rate across all waste streams by 2030.





The Government is considering the potential of more than 100 schemes from solar panels, to electrical and electronic products, batteries, carpets and mattresses, office furniture, agricultural equipment, vehicles, and entire waste streams such as plastics, carbon fibre composites and food industry waste.





“We want to see the number and scale of industry-led product stewardship initiatives accelerated as we turbo-charge a $1 billion transformation of the Australian recycling industry”, Assistant Minister for Waste Reduction and Environmental Management says. Professor Damien Giurgo. Source: Toby Burrows



Deputy Director of UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures, Professor Damien Giurco tells SBS Italian what are the challenges ahead.

LISTEN TO Oltre 100 progetti di riciclaggio sotto esame dal governo per un futuro verde SBS Italian 06/11/2020 11:15 Play

