More than 100 projects are considered by the Government for our green future

Bread wrapped in plastic

More than 60 supermarket chains and major companies across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific have signed a pact to reduce plastic pollution Source: unsplash.com/Ronise daluz

Australia wants to reach eighty per cent recovery rate across all waste streams by 2030.

The Morrison Government is investing $1 million in the establishment of a new Product Stewardship Centre of Excellence that will play a key role in driving Australia’s circular economy towards an eighty per cent recovery rate across all waste streams by 2030.

The Government is considering the potential of more than 100 schemes from solar panels, to electrical and electronic products, batteries, carpets and mattresses, office furniture, agricultural equipment, vehicles, and entire waste streams such as plastics, carbon fibre composites and food industry waste.

“We want to see the number and scale of industry-led product stewardship initiatives accelerated as we turbo-charge a $1 billion transformation of the Australian recycling industry”, Assistant Minister for Waste Reduction and Environmental Management says.
Professor Damien Giurgo
Professor Damien Giurgo. Source: Toby Burrows

Deputy Director of UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures, Professor Damien Giurco tells SBS Italian what are the challenges ahead.
LISTEN TO
Oltre 100 progetti di riciclaggio sotto esame dal governo per un futuro verde

SBS Italian

06/11/202011:15
