My Casertan heart

In 1998 fifteen year old Jenna, with only three Italian words under her belt ("ciao", "pizza", "come stai") left Australia for an exchange trip to Italy.





After a 30 hours trip, she met her "Italian family" and so it begun her love affair with Caserta. A Caserta nel 1998 Source: Jenna Davey-Burns Listen to her story as told to SBS Italian.



LISTEN TO Scozia, Nuova Zelanda ed un cuore casertano SBS Italian 18/12/2020 11:57 Play

