My Casertan heart

Jenna Davey-Burns

Jenna Davey-Burns. Source: Jenna Davey-Burns

Jenna Davey-Burns at fifteen year old flew to Italy for an adventure that changed her life.

In 1998 fifteen year old Jenna, with only three Italian words under her belt ("ciao", "pizza", "come stai") left Australia for an exchange trip to Italy.

After a 30 hours trip, she met her "Italian family" and so it begun her love affair with Caserta.
A Caserta nel 1998
A Caserta nel 1998 Source: Jenna Davey-Burns
Listen to her story as told to SBS Italian.
Scozia, Nuova Zelanda ed un cuore casertano

SBS Italian

18/12/202011:57
