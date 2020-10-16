News Flash Friday 16 October

Our news update in Italian

New South Wales welcomes the first New Zealanders to travel to the state as part of the trans-Tasman travel bubble;

Governments across Europe are being forced to respond to its second wave of coronavirus;

Record number of COVID-19 cases (8.804 in 24 hours) in Italy.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus

