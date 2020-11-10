News Flash Tuesday 10 November

A potential Pfizer vaccine is thought to be about 90 per cent effective against COVID-19





United States President-elect Joe Biden is urging the public to wear masks





Senior Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon quits the Labor frontbench





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your jurisdiction's restrictions on gathering limits. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus .



