News in Italian 5 October 2020

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has again indicated the federal budget, which will be handed down on Tuesday night [[Oct 6]], will include the bringing forward of tax cuts.





Mr Frydenberg has told the Nine Network the government is hoping that letting people keep more of their money will lead to them spending more money, which they hope, in turn, will create more jobs.





But speaking to the Nine Network, Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy says her party will not support the policy.





