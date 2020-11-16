"Next March I'll be a Great-grandmother"

As we heard on the last two Sundays, Loredana came to Sydney with the Neptunia ship in 1954 with her mother and younger brother to rejoin with their father, who emigrated to Australia in 1951.





After a period of nostalgia and always with the desire to return to Italy, the meeting with Damiano, who would become her husband, changed her life. In this third part Loredana talks about the future, which for her also has the thrill of becoming a great-grandmother for the first time.





