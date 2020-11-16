"Next March I'll be a Great-grandmother"

Loredana Lavermicocca

Source: courtesy of Loredana Lavermicocca

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Third and final part of the life story of Loredana Lavermicocca, born in Fiume d'Istria in July 1939.

As we heard on the last two Sundays, Loredana came to Sydney with the Neptunia ship in 1954 with her mother and younger brother to rejoin with their father, who emigrated to Australia in 1951.

After a period of nostalgia and always with the desire to return to Italy, the meeting with Damiano, who would become her husband, changed her life. In this third part Loredana talks about the future, which for her also has the thrill of becoming a great-grandmother for the first time.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your jurisdiction's restrictions on gathering limits. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
.

Please check the relevant guidelines for your state or territory: 
NSW,
 
Victoria
Queensland
Western Australia
South Australia
Northern Territory
ACT
Tasmania
.

Listen to SBS Italian everyday, from 8am to 10am AEST. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Members of the Anindilyakwa community travelled to Manchester to receive their cultural artefacts (SBS).jpg

Ep. 284: Manchester museum returns cultural items to Northern Territory community

MDMA or ecstasty pills on a white fabric background

Ep. 283: Pill testing: 'If one life is saved - it's worth it'

As more business move to working from home it's important to know your rights and obligations.

Ep. 282: Could working from home be a thing of the past?

Libya Flooding

Ep.281: SBS Italian News Bulletin