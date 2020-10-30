"Once Upon A Time In America" on SBS World Movies

Friday at 6.30pm on SBS Food - Made In Italy With Silvia Colloca





Silvia Colloca ventures to the seaside town of Termoli on the spectacular Adriatic coastline to pick up the freshest seafood money can buy. In Abruzzo, Silvia finds inspiration from the meat cold cuts the region is renowned for; then travels to Isernia, and back home to Torricella with her son Miro to make his favourite sweet: honey drizzled cluster cake.





Friday at 9.30pm on World Movies - Once Upon A Time In America





Sergio Leone's final film, the internationally acclaimed masterpiece Once Upon A Time IN America is an epic gangster film spanning decades. It follows the life of Jewish gangster David 'Noodles' Aaronson (Robert De Niro) and his friends, from their childhoods in 1920s New York through Noodles' return to New York in 1968 after a long absence.





A gangster movie of uncompromising violence - an homage to and criticism of gangster films - a sad meditation on tragic, wasted lives - an elegy for lost love.





Friday at midnight on Viceland - Cycling: La Vuelta 2020 Live Stages





Live coverage of the 2020 La Vuelta race. International Cycling 2020.





Saturday at 6.30pm on World Movies - Young Frankenstein





Determined to live down his family's reputation, Dr Frederick Frankenstein insists on pronouncing his name 'Fronckensteen' and denies interest in replicating his grandfather's experiments. However, when he's lured by Frau Blucher to discover the tantalisingly-titled journal 'How I Did It' in his grandfather's castle, he can't resist. With the help of voluptuous Inga, wall-eyed assistant Igor and a purloined brain, Frankenstein creates his monster.





Saturday at 10.00pm on World Movies - Sicilian Ghost Story





Against a heavy cloak of secrecy, a 12-year-old girl smitten with her handsome classmate ventures deeper and deeper into the enchanted Sicilian forests to find him, unaware what awaits.





Sunday at 7.00pm on SBS Food - Bonacini's Italy





Renowned chef Michael Bonacini shows takes viewers on a culinary tour of the Italian region of Trentino-Alto Adige without leaving his own kitchen.





Sunday at 8.30pm on World Movies - Gomorrah - The Series





Ciro's turn hasn't come quite yet, for Pietro manages to hold on to the reins from inside the prison. Even being behind bars won't stop him sending Ciro and his men to eliminate the Nigerian crack-dealers in a brutal massacre. And among the inmates Pietro is the undisputed top dog. Meanwhile, Genny finally succeeds in impressing Noemi, the girl he had set his sight on, by surprising her with Alesso - her favourite Italian singer.





Sunday at 10.00pm on SBS Food - Gino's Italian Escape





Gino arrives in the capital city of Sicily - Palermo. Sicily is somewhere Gino has never visited, so this is a real journey of discovery for him. Home of the mafia, a vibrant street food culture and rich history, this portside city stops Gino in his tracks. He has an unexpected encounter at the street food market, meets the man who stood up to the mafia, and ends up wine tasting in Marsala, finishing up his day in the vineyard cooking a beautiful chicken in marsala sauce.





Monday at 9.30pm on World Movies - Do The Right Thing





The award-winning and critically acclaimed comedy-drama directed by Spike Lee takes place on the hottest day of the year on a street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn. Everyone's hate and bigotry smoulders and builds until it explodes into violence.





Tuesday at 7.30pm on SBS Food - Italian Food Safari





Maeve joins Claude Basile for black ink pasta, and restaurateur Beppi Polese shows how his famous baccala mantecato is made. In Melbourne, specialist butcher Roger Ongarat explains what makes pork and fennel sausages such a favourite in Italian households. Chef Alessandro Pavoni demonstrates how to make the perfect risotto, and rising star Vanessa Martin shows Maeve how easy and delicious crostoli are to make.





Tuesday at 9.25pm on Viceland - We Are Who We Are





Fraser is 14, and he has recently moved to an American military base in Veneto, Italy, from New York. While familiarising himself with his new surroundings, he meets some other kids. From the start, he is intrigued by one of them - the mysterious Caitlin.





Wednesday at 11.am on SBS - SBS News Special: U S Election 2020





Live coverage of the US Election 2020 via SBS World News.





