"Pasta", Felice Arena's latest book for young kids

Bestselling and award-winning children's author Felice Arena was born in Victoria from Italian parents.





His latest book is a tribute to pasta, which is something that connects him to family and Italian culture.





"Macaroni, Rigatoni, Cannelloni, PASTA! ... These pasta words are fun to say," the book declares.





Reading this book, children will learn to identify and choose all their favourite pasta shapes. The recommended ages is 5-7.



Click on "play" to listen to the interview





Listen to SBS Italian every day from 8am to 10am.



