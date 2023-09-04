"Pasta", Felice Arena's latest book for young kids

Pasta! image illustration by Beatrice Cerocchi.jpg-15.jpg

Una immagine di Beatrice Cerocchi per il libro "Pasta!" di Felice Arena. Credit: Affirm Press

"Pennette, Trenette and those little ears Orecchiette": Felice Arena’s new picture book is a colourful celebration of all things pasta. Listen to the interview.

Bestselling and award-winning children's author Felice Arena was born in Victoria from Italian parents.

His latest book is a tribute to pasta, which is something that connects him to family and Italian culture.

"Macaroni, Rigatoni, Cannelloni, PASTA! ... These pasta words are fun to say," the book declares.

Reading this book, children will learn to identify and choose all their favourite pasta shapes. The recommended ages is 5-7.

