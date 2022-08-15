Queensland, Italian agreement between the Italian Consulate and the Department of Education

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in Italian language teaching has been signed between the Consulate General of the Republic of Italy and the Department of Education.





Queensland Consul Salvatore Napolitano tells SBS Italian how it will work.





