Queensland, Italian agreement between the Italian Consulate and the Department of Education

Italian and Australian flags

Source: Getty Images/Oleksii Liskonih

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In the past four years, Italian students in the public schools have grown 15%. Over 25 thousand people study Italian.

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in Italian language teaching has been signed between the Consulate General of the Republic of Italy and the Department of Education.

Queensland Consul Salvatore Napolitano tells SBS Italian how it will work.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus

Listen to SBS Italian everyday, from 8am to 10am AEST. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Red-browed finch (Supplied CSIRO, Ron Greer).jpeg

Ep. 287 Citizen scientists: Mapping the nation's biodiversity bounty

Bendera yaki Aboriginal

Ep. 286: Sails, Secrets, and a Month of Celebration: Sydney Opera House Turns 50

FREE PALESTINE RALLY SYDNEY

Ep.285: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Members of the Anindilyakwa community travelled to Manchester to receive their cultural artefacts (SBS).jpg

Ep. 284: Manchester museum returns cultural items to Northern Territory community