Rome Film Fest 2020 ends with a bang

A general view during the Rome Film Fest at Auditorium Parco Della Musica in Rome, Italy. Source: romacinemafest.it

The 15th Rome Film Fest ended on Sunday 25 October. This year it took place in times of coronavirus.

Just when the event was about to end, on the weekend, the new rules established by the Italian government decree came into effect, which closed cinemas and theaters, making this edition of the Festival very different from the usual, with some screenings cancelled. due to the provision.

Nonetheless, dozens of films, documentaries, shorts and animated films were screened during the event. Among these "The summer of 85", the most appreciated by the spectators, and two documentaries dedicated to as many Francesco: Totti, legend of Rome and ... Bergoglio, the Pope.

For a full report of the Rome Film Fest we spoke to our correspondent for cinema and entertainment, Sandra Bordigoni.

