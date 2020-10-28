Rome Film Fest 2020 ends with a bang

Just when the event was about to end, on the weekend, the new rules established by the Italian government decree came into effect, which closed cinemas and theaters, making this edition of the Festival very different from the usual, with some screenings cancelled. due to the provision.





Nonetheless, dozens of films, documentaries, shorts and animated films were screened during the event. Among these "The summer of 85", the most appreciated by the spectators, and two documentaries dedicated to as many Francesco: Totti, legend of Rome and ... Bergoglio, the Pope.





For a full report of the Rome Film Fest we spoke to our correspondent for cinema and entertainment, Sandra Bordigoni.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus