SBS to broadcast "Rabbit-Proof Fence" on NAIDOC Week

Friday at 7.45pm on World Movies - Raising Arizona





H.I. McDonnough (Nicolas Cage) is a multiple-convicted armed robber who falls in love with Edwina (Holly Hunter), a young policewoman who takes his mug shots. They end up getting married, with H.I. vowing to stop robbing convenience stores. They try to start a family, but Ed finds out that she is barren. Since they can't adopt, due to H.I's extensive record, their marriage is going nowhere.





Friday at 9.30pm on World Movies - Rabbit-Proof Fence





Based on the true story of three young Aboriginal girls, Molly and Daisy and their cousin, Gracie, who in 1931, were forcibly removed from their mothers and their home in Jigalong and moved over fifteen hundred miles away, as a part of official 'White Australia' Government policy. Molly leads her younger sister and cousin on a brave escape and in a bid to find their way home, following, on foot, the rabbit-proof fence that cuts across the Gibson Desert and towards Jigalong.





Saturday at 8.30pm on SBS - Stand Up And Be Counted: NAIDOC Concert





Stand Up and Be Counted: A NAIDOC Concert Special is a 2 hour extravaganza hosted by Aaron Fa’aoso and Steph Tisdell celebrating Indigenous excellence, music and culture from the Brisbane Powerhouse.





Sunday at 7.00pm on SBS Food - Bonacini's Italy





Michael highlights the tiny region of Molise, exposing some of its best kept savoury secrets including a multi-layered chicory timbale - a pie filled with fresh chicory, ripe roma tomatoes, prosciutto, pecorino, and breadcrumbs. Michael's primo is a spicy octopus in purgatory. For his secondo, Michael cooks up a traditional marinated rabbit, stewed in wine, tomatoes, and chilies. To finish, Michael whips up light and luscious peaches and cream cookies.





Sunday at 8.30pm on World Movies - Gomorrah - The Series





While Imma finally convinces Genny to go on a mission to the clan's drug-trafficking sources in Honduras, Ciro has already left for Spain. His assignment is to find Conte and negotiate a truce between the clans. Ciro is fully aware this seemingly hopeless undertaking may cost him his life, but destiny once again intervenes in his favor, leaving him virtually unscathed and mastering his task. Feeling invincible, Ciro returns to Naples only to realise nothing is as it was before. Genny is gone and Imma has taken control of the clan. And what makes matters worse, she has Pietro's blessing. He has crowned her as his queen.





Sunday at 10.00pm on SBS Food - Gino's Italian Escape: Hidden Italy





To uncover the secrets of Trentino Alto-Adige, Gino rolls up his sleeves and gets stuck into two local products - cheese, and speck. Starting in Valfloriana, where dairy and meat farmers still follow ancient methods of producing food, he meets dairy farmer Graziano, who shows Gino how to make the local soft cheese, Zighera Della Valfloria, and the uses it as his star ingredient when he whips up a quick and easy pasta dish.





Tuesday at 2.00pm on World Movies - God Willing





Tommaso is a successful, respected cardiac surgeon who also happens to be an atheist. However, Tommaso's son Andrea who is a medical student announces in a family get-together that he wants to become a priest. Tommaso is petrified with he hears the news as he expected his son was going to come out as homosexual. Irritated, Tommaso goes undercover on retreat in a monastery, to investigate and bring down the charismatic Father Don Pietro, who he believes has 'brain-washed' his son.





Wednesday at 8.30pm on SBS Food - A Gondola On The Murray





Stefano visits an Italian farmer who raises pigeons and back in the kitchen he cooks a traditional soup made with bread, cheese and pigeon stock. He travels to a nearby rural town along the river to see how traditional Aussie vanilla slices are made. Next, we find him in journeying down the Murray into South Australia where he has been invited to cook a very special lunch for a group of Barossa wine makers. Its a good excuse to call in on his Irish friend, Connor Buggy, chef at the historic 150 year old Yalumba winery, where they cook an Irish stew with a difference. The PS ‘Marion’ is an historic paddle steamer and he serves a variety of dishes including a hare terrine, ravioli stuffed with quail meat and roasted milk fed lamb. The guest all vote for him to move his restaurant from Mildura to the Barossa!





