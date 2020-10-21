Spaghetti with sea urchin is a delicacy of southern Italian cuisine, and it's a dish that we can also prepare with Australian sea urchins.





All is needed are a few simple ingredients and just a few minutes.





Here is the recipe that Sydney-based chef Carlo Staropoli shared with SBS Italian.

Here's how to prepare it:

Sea urchin spaghetti

Ingredients (for 4 people)

360gr of spaghetti

80 / 100gr Australian sea urchin pulp (one or two if fresh)

250g cherry tomatoes cut in quarters

40ml of olive oil

1 minced clove of garlic

Chopped parsley

Salt and Pepper to taste

Method

Boil the water for the pasta and, once salted, add the spaghetti.





In a pan, sauté the garlic, cherry tomatoes and parsley in the oil. Leave to fry over low heat until softened.





Once the spaghetti is cooked al dente , drain and pour into the pan with the sauce. Then add half the sea urchin pulp and mix well.





When a creamy sauce has formed, pour the pasta into each half of the hedgehog shell.





Garnish with the remaining pulp and a little parsley.

Buon appetito!

The chef's advice

If you use the pulp of the hedgehog, ask your fishmonger to clean and open the shell. Quills can be dangerous.





Do not blend with wine. "It is not necessary to flavour the sea urchin," guaranteed chef Carlo Staropoli.





Listen to the interview ( only available in Italian ):