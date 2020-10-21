Spaghetti with sea urchin is a delicacy of southern Italian cuisine, and it's a dish that we can also prepare with Australian sea urchins.
All is needed are a few simple ingredients and just a few minutes.
Here is the recipe that Sydney-based chef Carlo Staropoli shared with SBS Italian.
READ MORE
Zucchini flowers for a summer meal
Here's how to prepare it:
Sea urchin spaghetti
Ingredients (for 4 people)
- 360gr of spaghetti
- 80 / 100gr Australian sea urchin pulp (one or two if fresh)
- 250g cherry tomatoes cut in quarters
- 40ml of olive oil
- 1 minced clove of garlic
- Chopped parsley
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Method
Boil the water for the pasta and, once salted, add the spaghetti.
In a pan, sauté the garlic, cherry tomatoes and parsley in the oil. Leave to fry over low heat until softened.
Once the spaghetti is cooked al dente, drain and pour into the pan with the sauce. Then add half the sea urchin pulp and mix well.
When a creamy sauce has formed, pour the pasta into each half of the hedgehog shell.
Garnish with the remaining pulp and a little parsley.
Buon appetito!
The chef's advice
If you use the pulp of the hedgehog, ask your fishmonger to clean and open the shell. Quills can be dangerous.
Do not blend with wine. "It is not necessary to flavour the sea urchin," guaranteed chef Carlo Staropoli.
Listen to the interview (only available in Italian):
LISTEN TO
Un piatto pungente: gli spaghetti ai ricci di mare
SBS Italian
21/10/202007:58