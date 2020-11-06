"Suspiria" by Luca Guadagnino on SBS Viceland

Friday at 2.45pm on World Movies - The Eagle Has Landed





1943, The war is entering its final stages and Germany is teetering on the brink of defeat. An increasingly unhinged Hitler, orders a mission to have British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill kidnapped and brought to Germany. The plan seems ludicrous in the extreme, but a message sent from a German spy in the Norfolk countryside makes one German officer realise that such a mission may just feasible. The star-studded cast includes Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland, Robert Duvall, Jenny Agutter, Donald Pleasence, Anthony Quayle, Jean Marsh and Judy Geeson.





Friday at midnight on Viceland - Cycling: La Vuelta 2020 Live Stages





Live coverage of the 2020 La Vuelta race. International Cycling 2020.





Saturday at 6.15pm on World Movies - Loving





Richard and Mildred Loving violate Virginia law prohibiting interracial marriage and, in 1967, take their fight to stay married to the Supreme Court.





Sunday at 7.00pm on SBS Food - Bonacini's Italy





Chef Michael Bonacini explores the mountainous region of Basilicata with a feast fit for any celebration. Beginning with an antipasto that caters to the region's southern heat, Michael stuffs crunchy sweet peppers with ripe tomatoes, savoury anchovies, and fresh oregano. Moving on to the primo, Michael cooks up a creamy vermicelli frittata. Using leftover pasta, he combines eggs with cheese, anchovies, and chili flakes for extra flavour to make a classic Basilicata dish.





Sunday at 8.30pm on World Movies - Gomorrah The Series





With Pietro gone, it is Imma who surprisingly starts to take care of business. With a couple of clever moves and a lot of courage she is suddenly in the pole position. Ciro is left with no choice but to take his orders from her now, with particular concern to her son Genny. And suddenly, Genny, with some pressure from Imma, slowly starts to emancipate himself from his mentor Ciro. When Imma finds a hole in the Savastano accounts managed by the family's banker Franco Musi in Milan, she reveals the full extent of her dedication, even ruthlessness.





Sunday at 10.00pm on SBS Food - Gino's Italian Escape





Gino learns how to make the Sicilian sweet treat cannoli in the pretty town of Taormina. He climbs the craters of Mount Etna and then makes his personal pilgrimage to the town of Savoca, the setting of Corleone in the Godfather films - his favourite film of all time. Here he meets the owner's, shares a world famous granita and then ends his magical journey by cooking on the terrace of this world famous bar.





Monday at 2.30pm on SBS - Gurrumul





Celebrated by audiences at home and abroad, Indigenous artist Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu was one of the most important and acclaimed voices to ever come out of Australia. Blind from birth, he found purpose and meaning through songs and music inspired by his community and country on Elcho Island in far North East Arnhem Land. Living a traditional Yolngu life, his breakthrough album ‘Gurrumul’ brought him to a crossroads as audiences and artists around the world began to embrace his music.





Tuesday at 7.30pm on SBS Food - Italian Food Safari





Guy learns how buffalo mozzarella is made and finds the secret of its taste and texture. He then shares his recipe for Caprese salad with mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil. Suckling lamb is a dish of celebration in Italy, and restaurateur Robert Marchetti shows how it's prepared. Next, a Calabrese lunch hosted by Perth butcher Vince Garreffa, with a delicious veal shoulder on the spit, served with homemade pasta.





Tuesday at 11.30pm on Viceland - Suspiria





A darkness swirls at the centre of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.





