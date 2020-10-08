The 2020 Federal Budget "could have been more ambitious"

To better understand what will change in our lives following the Federal Budget 2020, economics professor Fabrizio Carmignani answered the questions of SBS Italian radio listeners on:
- what are the effects of the recession on GDP and unemployment
- investments in infrastructure
- effects of the budget on women's employment
- support and incentives for younger workers
- how "green" is the 2020 Federal Budget?
- COVID vaccine chapter
Listen to Fabrizio Carmignani's answers (only available in Italian):
Il Budget federale 2020 "poteva essere più ambizioso"
08/10/202020:28
