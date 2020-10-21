"The JobMaker scheme might work, but ..."

Economy

Source: Getty Images/Monica Bertolazzi

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Australian Federal Government's JobMaker scheme provides a $200 bonus to businesses hiring staff under the age of 29 ($100 between the ages of 30 and 35), but according to Massimiliano Tani, professor of finance at UNSW-Canberra, there is a risk that some employers may use the scheme to their advantage.

Highlights
  • JobMaker reportedly has no internal mechanisms to prevent abuse
  • In Italy, the Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri presents the Conte government's 40 billion euro economic plan
  • Despite the pandemic, the Chinese economy has grown by 4.9%
As every Wednesday, the economic issues of the week analysed and explained to the listeners of SBS Italian by Professor Tani.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus

Listen to SBS Italian everyday, from 8am to 10am AEST. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Share

Latest podcast episodes

MDMA or ecstasty pills on a white fabric background

Ep. 283: Pill testing: 'If one life is saved - it's worth it'

As more business move to working from home it's important to know your rights and obligations.

Ep. 282: Could working from home be a thing of the past?

Libya Flooding

Ep.281: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Climate Libya Floods Explainer

Terremoto e alluvioni: il Nordafrica in ginocchio