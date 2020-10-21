"The JobMaker scheme might work, but ..."

Highlights JobMaker reportedly has no internal mechanisms to prevent abuse

In Italy, the Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri presents the Conte government's 40 billion euro economic plan

Despite the pandemic, the Chinese economy has grown by 4.9%

As every Wednesday, the economic issues of the week analysed and explained to the listeners of SBS Italian by Professor Tani.





