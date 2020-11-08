The lockdown is over for Opera Australia

Lehár's Merry Widow is the perfect choice to raise the curtain of the Joan Sutherland Theatre after the most devastating period in Opera Australia's history.





“It’s incredibly exciting to finally be announcing a season after the year we’ve had. It’s been really difficult but everyone has worked so hard to get us to this point where we can confidently move forward with our plans for the start of 2021", says OA's Artistic director Lyndon Terracini.











"We chose this opera because it is full of music, joy and cheerfulness", explains Terracini who points out that the role of Hanna Glawari has been entrusted to soprano Julie Lea Goodwin, an Opera Australia's established star. Lyndon Terracini e Julie Lea Godwin con parte del corpo di ballo de La Vedova Allegra in scena dal 5 gennaio all'Opera House di Sydney. Source: Opera Australia Working closely with the Sydney Opera House, the 2021 summer season will be operating within a COVID-safe environment, ensuring the health and wellbeing of both audience members and all performers is the highest priority.





The following measures have been introduced at the Sydney Opera House:





Reduced venue capacities (50%) and physically-distanced theatre seating (a minimum of one empty seat between groups).

Regular cleaning of high-traffic and high-touch areas with hospital-grade disinfectant.

Hand sanitiser stations in frequently accessed areas and near bathroom facilities.

COVID-19 safety training for all operational, frontline and contract staff, as well as on-site COVID-





19 Safe Hygiene Marshals.

Following The Merry Widow will be OA's premiere of Verdi’s Ernani opening on 2 February. A co-production with Teatro alla Scala, this premiere also marks the first time this opera has ever been performed at the Sydney Opera House.







Source: Photo by Brescia e Amisano The full program of the 2021 summer season (click for details):





In addition to the mainstage productions, Opera Australia has announced the return of the ever popular Great Opera Hits . But there is more to come.











"We have something extraordinary in mind for 2021, but I cannot reveal the details as yet. May be in a couple of weeks", says with great excitement Terracini to SBS Italian. So, watch this space.





Listen to Lyndon Terracini's interview in Italian:

LISTEN TO Dopo sette mesi, riapre la stagione lirica di Opera Australia SBS Italian 07/11/2020 10:46 Play

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus