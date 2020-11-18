"The situation is serious and constantly evolving"

Aerial view City of Adelaide CBD, Torrens River

Aerial view of the City of Adelaide CBD Source: Getty Image

The new and unexpected outbreak of COVID-19 in South Australia forced the organizers of the Adelaide Italian Festival to change the program of our community's event.

We talked about it with the Consul of Italy in Adelaide, H.E. Adriano Stendardo, who confirmed that some events will be held, but with greater attention to security measures, while others will be cancelled altogether. To find out which ones, you can visit the Facebook page of the Consulate
Adelaide
