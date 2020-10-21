"We have been idle since March, but we are not giving up!"

matteo belcore

Source: Supplied

Matteo Belcore manages Eat the Beat, a group of musicians and DJs that for years has been an integral part of Melbourne's nightlife. The restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic have frozen his activity and that of his group.

Social distancing and the lockdown have plunged the dance industry into an unprecedented crisis. Matteo does not give up, however, and together with his DJ group, Eat The Beat, plans to combine music with fitness and organise bike events to techno rhythm. All this while waiting for a return to "normality", especially in Melbourne, where he lives and works. In this interview, Matteo explains how the pandemic sparked original ideas to keep his business alive.
