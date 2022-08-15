"We toasted!"

Luna Park in Melbourne, June 2006. (AAP Image/Andrew Brownbill) NO ARCHIVING

Luna Park in Melbourne. (AAP Image/Andrew Brownbill) Source: AAP

We asked our listeners to describe their emotions following the announcement by Victorian Premier on the easing of restrictions in Melbourne.

During a press conference, Daniel Andrews announced a series of measures that significantly loosen the lockdown that has held the population of the state, and in particular that of Melbourne, hostage to the coronavirus since last winter. During our talkback listeners expressed their feelings and told us what they intend to do now that they feel more... free.

