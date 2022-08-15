"We toasted!"

During a press conference, Daniel Andrews announced a series of measures that significantly loosen the lockdown that has held the population of the state, and in particular that of Melbourne, hostage to the coronavirus since last winter. During our talkback listeners expressed their feelings and told us what they intend to do now that they feel more... free.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus