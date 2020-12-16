"When we buy a punnett of strawberries for two dollars, we need to ask who picked them"

Slavery

Source: Getty Images/Mohd Hafiez Mohd Razali/EyeEm

18 cases of slavery were reported in South Australia up to 2019. The real number is much higher though.

Flinders University Associate Professor Marinella Marmo tells SBS Italian how modern slavery is a real occurrence in Australia.
LISTEN TO
"When we buy a punnett of strawberries for two dollars, we need to ask who picked them" image

"Quando andate a comprare le fragole per due dollari, chiedetevi chi le ha raccolte"

SBS Italian

16/12/202019:02
