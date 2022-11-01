SBS Japanese

"A clean town cleans people's hearts": It's not just about picking up litter, but raising awareness

SBS Japanese

Greenbird Edit.jpg

Japanese language teacher, Stephanie Rosier formed Greenbird Sydney, a not-for-profit organisation from Japan, collecting litter from the streets Credit: Stephanie Rosier

Published 2 November 2022 at 9:19am
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Stephanie Rosier, a Japanese teacher in Sydney, organised the Sydney team of Greenbird, a volunteer street cleaning organisation that originated in Harajuku, Japan.

Greenbird
is a not-for-profit organisation from Harajuku Japan, that engages in street cleaning activities.

What began as a small group in Harajuku back in 2003, has now extended across various prefectures of Japan, and has gradually found its way abroad such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, France, and Italy, just to name a few.

Greenbird Sydney was formed in August, by Sydney resident and Japanese language teacher, Stephanie Rosier.

Ms Rosier has been passionate about the environment since childhood, picking up rubbish from the streets whenever she came across it.

However, after seeing Greenbird's activities on TV one day, she decided that it would be more "efficient and enjoyable" to work with others, rather than by herself.
Stephanie Rosier.jpg
Stephanie Rosier hopes the new group will raise awareness about litter, and to dispose them correctly. Credit: Stephanie Rosier
"It's not just about picking up litter, but raising awareness", says Ms Rosier.

She hopes that the green bibs provided by the organisation will attract people's attention and that people can change their behaviour about littering.

"I want people to realise that littering is not cool".

"A clean town cleans people's hearts" - that is the concept of the group, she explains.
Greenbird Sydney.jpg
Greenbird Sydney, cleaning the streets of Sydney Credit: Stephanie Rosier
Greenbird Sydney's next cleaning day is slated for November 19. Those interested are encouraged to visit the group's
facebook page
for more information and registration.

For Ms Rosier's full interview in Japanese, listen from below.
LISTEN TO
Japanese_01112020_Interview Greenbird Stephanie Rosie_VER3.mp3 image

「きれいな街は人の心をきれいにする」ゴミ拾いボランティア『Greenbird Sydney』ステファニー・ロジエさん

10:51
