Excess deaths in Australia in 2022 the worst in 70 years

In pre-pandemic times, Australia recorded a negative number for excess deaths - meaning there were no deaths above the expected level, or baseline.



In 2022, Australia recorded almost 20,000 more deaths than expected - a 12 per cent increase in excess deaths.



That level is the highest in Australia since World War Two.



The institute's Karen Cutter says driving the change has been COVID-19, which was the underlying cause of death for about half of those additional 20,000 fatalities.



The rise was reflected among all ages - and in Australians across all states and territories.



Deaths from heart disease, cerebrovascular disease and diabetes were also between 8 and 17 per cent higher than expected.



Ms Cutter says those three causes of death are linked to COVID.



Globally, analysis of excess deaths data from the 1800s until 2021 shows there has been an impact on global life expectancy - a shortening of life span by four years in some countries.









